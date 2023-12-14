The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Whitman fan allegedly calls Northwood player a racial slur at boys varsity basketball game
December 12, 2023

Whitman fan allegedly calls Northwood player a racial slur at boys varsity basketball game

By Ella Werkman
December 14, 2023
Declan Waterman
On December 8, a fan in the Whitman stands allegedly called an opposing player the n-word during a Whitman varsity boys basketball game against Northwood High School,  Principal Intern Gregory Miller wrote in a community letter sent on Dec. 12. 

A Northwood parent reported the alleged incident to the Northwood administration and coaching staff on Dec. 9, and Whitman administrators contacted the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and the MCPS Office of School Support and Well-Being.

Varsity basketball player Nathan Marcus believes that the basketball team ensures a welcoming community, and said the team condemns the alleged behavior of the fan. 

“The incident during last Friday’s game was deeply disturbing. Whitman basketball fosters a community that values unity, teamwork and respect,” Marcus said. “Our court should be a safe space for competition and camaraderie, not a platform for hate and discrimination. Fans need to extend the same respect and dignity to opposing players that they would expect for themselves.”

Administrators, in conjunction with MCPD and the MCPS Office of School Support and Well-Being, have begun an investigation to address the issue, Miller wrote. He expressed concern about the impacts of any racist or derogatory comments to the well-being of students. 

 “Racial slurs, hate-based jokes, and perpetuating demeaning stereotypes cause significant harm to our students and our school environment,” Miller wrote.Students and student-athletes expect and deserve a physically and emotionally safe environment.”

According to the MCPS Code of Conduct, the punishment for hate speech ranges anywhere between temporary removal from class to long-term suspension or expulsion. 

Miller also reminded fans that any comments related to a player’s identity, clothing or features will result in immediate removal from a game for the remainder of the season.

Whitman parent Rachel Roscow felt disturbed and uncomfortable by the language that was allegedly directed at another student.

“I am appalled to know that this goes on within the Whitman community,” Roscow said. “High school students know better and I’m ashamed that it happens at Whitman. Our world needs to do better, be better.”
