The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
“The Killer”: Fincher’s alienating but uncompromised latest
“It’s different than having a household pet”: Raising backyard chickens
Girls soccer defeats Montgomery Blair 2–0 to win third consecutive state championship
Wizards Weekly: 11/10-11/15
Terps Field Hockey Weekly: Maryland Field Hockey season ends in NCAA tournament

Terps Field Hockey Weekly: Maryland Field Hockey season ends in NCAA tournament

November 19, 2023

“They have an important voice”: National Museum of Women in the Arts reopens after a 2 year renovation

By Laura Gine-Vega
November 20, 2023
IMG_8014
Gallery3 Photos
After closing for two years to renovate, the NMWA reopened on Oct. 21, 2023 and celebrated with a day full of activities.

As visitors step foot in the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) reopening, a live band playing various music greets them. With the music in the background, viewers enjoy the multitude of events at the museum, including tattoos and food samples. After exploring the new additions to the museum, the visitors regroup in the Great Hall for the grand finale of the museum’s reopening event: a performance by Batalá Washington, an all-women Afro-Brazilian band playing Samba-Reggae rhythms for the last twenty minutes until closing. 

After closing for two years to renovate, the NMWA reopened on Oct. 21, 2023. To celebrate the reopening, they hosted a day full of activities. In the Grand Hall, Les the DJ performed a dynamic mix of pop, indie and underground hits, BOOMscat played electronic hip-hop music and Batalá Washington performed Samba-Reggae rhythms. On the Mezzanine, artist Bibi Abelle created flash tattoos — permanent tattoos resembling museum art — and on the same floor, local women-owned businesses offered food samples for tasting. 

Past the Mezzanine on the second floor, the museum presented its new exhibition, “The Sky’s the Limit,” which included contemporary sculptures and installations from 13 international and US-based artists. 

One of the museum’s visitors particularly enjoyed seeing the new exhibition with his friends, one of whom was visiting the museum for the first time.

Story continues below advertisement

“I liked the diversity of the mediums in it,” he said. “There were really cool sculptures that were organic material and then covered in metal and I thought that was super neat.” 

The new additions to the museum included an enlarged gallery space, a new area for education programs and researchers and more amenities. The museum also improved accessibility for visitors by adding signage, wayfinding and ADA accessibility to help visitors find their way around the museum, and constructed a new climate control system to preserve the museum’s collection of more than 5,000 works. 

Both visitors and workers enjoyed the opening day events. Paris Valladares, the museum’s digital outreach and social media specialist, took advantage of the flash tattoos event and tattooed one of her favorite paintings, the “Pregnant Nana,” on her arm. Valladares has loved working at the museum since she started two years ago during the closure.

“I’ve always been into the feminist side of art history and making sure women have spaces,” Valladares said. “It’s nice that this is a space that is just dedicated to women artists.”

Wilhelmina Cole Holladay founded the museum in 1994 after she was drawn to a painting by Clara Peeters, a female artist whom she admired. It was difficult to learn more about Peeters, and Holladay later realized that Peeters wasn’t the only female artist with minimal recognition. With that, Holladay resolved to collect various artworks and create a museum dedicated solely to women and other underrepresented groups within art. Ironically, the building that now functions as the NMWA was originally a Masonic temple that forbade women from entering. 

BCC High School parent Victoria Pfaff, a docent for the museum, has long been inspired by history and of the art at the NMWA, she said. Her favorite sculpture, “Big Horn,” by Deborah Butterfield, measures more than seven feet tall and nine feet long and is created by casting bronze from wooden branches before assembling and welding them into the structure of a horse. However, labor isn’t the main element that drew Pfaff to the sculpture; it was the meaning. 

“It’s something about the way [Butterfield] sees them as self-portraits of herself because they’re strong and powerful but graceful at the same time,” Pfaff said. “If you look at it, it looks almost like a ballerina that’s poised on its toes but yet so muscular and so calm.”

Since its founding in 1996, the museum has impacted both visitors and surrounding museums in the community. Shannon, a local museum intern from 2018, believes the museum brings diversity to D.C. The NMWA was the first museum in the world dedicated solely to displaying women’s art, and it quickly became a trailblazer in the movement in D.C. to recognize and celebrate women’s art, she said.

However, the museum’s impact extends beyond contributing to D.C.’s diversity of art; it also helps further gender equity within the art world. Valladares believes that it’s important to make room for women after so many years of being underrepresented, she said. 

“Women historically have been left out of the conversation and art for a very long time,” Valladares said. “[That’s why it’s] important to have a space that women can have to themselves.”

An analysis of 18 major U.S. art museums found that the work of female artists makes up only 13% of collections. Pfaff is also grateful that the NMWA is an exception that elevates female artists, she said. 

“It’s really important for everyone to see that these women are just as good, if not better in some ways than male artists,” Pfaff said. “They have a lot to offer, and they have an important voice.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Feature
Today, there are over 33 billion chickens, and approximately 10 million U.S. households raise them.
“It’s different than having a household pet”: Raising backyard chickens
The contest’s top three finalists were all Whitman students in Bruneel’s Honors English 10 class, with Lucas Yamamoto receiving first place, Dresden Benke receiving second and Naomi Goldstein receiving third.
Creating outside the classroom: Three students are finalists in short story contest
Students and faculty gathered in the small gym from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to donate blood for those in need of a transfusion.
Photo of Yesterday, Nov. 14th: SGA blood drive
Director Martin Scorsese delivers his usual elegance within his newest cinematic experience. His passion for the harrowing history is palpable and complements the stunning performances of the cast. However, while the technical aspects are undoubtedly top-notch, the film is held back by a lengthy narrative that stretches the experience too thin. 
“Killers of the Flower Moon”: An eye-opening, educating, exhaustive experience
A trip to Homestead Farm
A trip to Homestead Farm
The festival, which took place on Oct. 14 and 15, is free for all visitors, allowing patrons to view various pieces of art displayed across five blocks in the center of Bethesda Row.
Bethesda Urban Partnership puts on 25th annual Arts Festival
More in Spotlight
Girls soccer defeats Montgomery Blair 2–0 to win third consecutive state championship
Girls soccer defeats Montgomery Blair 2–0 to win third consecutive state championship
Wizards Weekly: 11/10-11/15
Wizards Weekly: 11/10-11/15
Terps Field Hockey Weekly: Maryland Field Hockey season ends in NCAA tournament
Terps Field Hockey Weekly: Maryland Field Hockey season ends in NCAA tournament
College Board officials offered only the make-up test day as an alternative due to the Maryland primary election, which will take place on the original exam date.
AP Lang exam moved to late-testing date, will be taken on paper
AP School Honor Roll is a College Board program which highlights schools in the United States and Canada that have achieved significant success in their AP programs.
College Board recognizes Whitman and 17 other MCPS high schools for success in AP programs
I was outgoing and flamboyant with my friends, but when I was with family, I reined in my energy and presented a dull shell of myself.
How embracing my sexuality saved my relationship with my family
About the Contributor
Laura Gine-Vega, Feature Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I joined the Black and White to connect myself and others to the community and inform people about relevant current events. What is your favorite song? Beauty and a Beat by Justin Bieber

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *