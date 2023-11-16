College Board recognizes Whitman and 17 other MCPS high schools for success in AP programs

On Nov. 8, Montgomery County Public Schools announced that 18 of its 25 district high schools, including Whitman, have been recognized as part of the 2023 AP School Honor Roll.

AP School Honor Roll is a College Board program which highlights schools in the United States and Canada that have achieved significant success in their AP programs.

In the press release, Superintendent Monifa McKnight emphasized the significance of the AP program for students trying to achieve academic excellence.

“AP represents an opportunity for students to challenge themselves, earn college credit and, importantly, learn at high levels,” McKnight said. “This is a wonderful recognition of staff in all of our high schools working hard to prioritize rigorous learning, including in Advanced Placement and other challenging courses available to our students.”

The College Board recognized 4,570 schools as part of the 2023 AP School Honor Roll. To earn recognition on this list, schools must have had at least 40% of the graduating class take one or more AP exams during high school, at least 25% of the graduating class score a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school and at least two percent of the graduating class take five or more AP exams during high school, with at least one of exam taken in 9th or 10th grade.

Research shows that students who took an AP Exam and scored a 3 or higher were six percent more likely to graduate from college within four years and eight percent more likely if they scored 3 or higher on two AP exams. In 2022, 50.3% of MCPS graduates scored a three or higher on at least one AP exam.

Junior Caroline Jensen, who is taking four AP classes this year, was excited that College Board recognized and rewarded the dedication of Whitman students and staff.

“It’s really nice that Whitman was noticed for its hard work for both students and teachers who put a lot of effort into classes,” Jensen said. “Knowing the students at Whitman and how hard they try, it’s nice to see it pay off.”

MCPS high schools have achieved recognition at various levels within the AP School Honor Roll, with three schools — Walt Whitman High School, Winston Churchill High School and Poolesville High School — earning the Platinum level designation, which is the highest level. Additionally, three schools — Walter Johnson High School, Northwest High School and Richard Montgomery High School — received the Gold level recognition. Nine MCPS schools obtained the Silver level distinction and three schools within the district were awarded the Bronze level recognition.

Junior Jasmin Jabara thinks the recognition is fitting, especially due to Whitman’s competitive environment.

“There is no doubt that Whitman is a school of academic excellence,” Jabara said. “I’m always surrounded by peers who are stressed out and working hard, so I think this recognition was well-deserved.”