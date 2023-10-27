Girls+volleyball+defeats+Poolesville+to+end+regular+season

The volleyball team (6–8) blazed past the Poolesville Falcons (5–9) in straight sets for their final regular season game.

The team had an outstanding performance, winning in just three sets. Whitman dominated each set, not letting the Falcons have any control. Many players had notable performances last night. Senior Andrea Ellers-Ruiz had a set percentage of 100, an attack percentage of .29 and a .80 serve efficiency. Another standout player was junior Virginia Caballero, who had an attack percentage of 100. Sophomore Reagan Lentz also had an impressive game with an attack percentage of .25 and a .90 serve efficiency.

The Vikes will start playoffs next week. Whitman’s opponent has yet to be determined, along with the time and place of the game.