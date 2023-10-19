The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
LIVE: Football takes on BCC in Battle of Bethesda
Through Our Eyes: Episode 3 – Beauty Standards
Whitman reacts: Lack of referees, increasing fights influence change in football schedule
All Things Go Festival Review 2023
Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl roundup: Pushing the boundaries of story adaptations
Field hockey narrowly defeats Quince Orchard 2–0

Field hockey narrowly defeats Quince Orchard 2–0

October 19, 2023

Crocheting for the environment (and my wallet)

By Deirdre Pryal
October 19, 2023
When+I+make+my+own+clothes%2C+I+know+exactly+what+I%E2%80%99m+putting+onto+my+body%2C+and+the+pieces+of+clothing+I%E2%80%99ve+made+are+better+quality+and+less+expensive+than+fast+fashion.
When I make my own clothes, I know exactly what I’m putting onto my body, and the pieces of clothing I’ve made are better quality and less expensive than fast fashion.

On a typical Saturday night, most teenagers are hanging out with friends — but for me this isn’t always the case. On the weekends, I can often be found in bed, binging the latest reality TV shows with a crochet hook in hand as I indulge in the multi-colored threads. 

In seventh grade, I fell in love with fiber, fabric and yarn arts. I found the patterns and the rhythmic knots and ties intoxicating. I spent summers making intricate friendship bracelets and braided keychains for everyone I knew. Between basic candy stripe bracelets and advanced patterns, I expanded my expertise with each new craft.

 Upon entering high school, my workload and after-school job started taking priority. After three years of homework and endless shifts, I revisited my forgotten love during spring break of 11th grade. 

The beginning of my crochet journey was difficult — the different stitches and patterns were overwhelming and complex. I craved the ability to make more intricate designs and skip the learning process, but unfortunately for me, that was a mere fantasy. I could barely make the basic chain stitch, let alone any of the designs I saw on Youtube and Pinterest. Motivated to improve, I started watching countless videos on easy stitches and small patches, spending hours just stitching and undoing seams until I was finally satisfied.

Story continues below advertisement

After I was satisfied with my technique, I was eager to finally create something of my own. My quest for inspiration brought me back to Pinterest. As I scrolled through endless boards, dozens of pictures of crocheted clothes flooded my screen, and I knew I had to recreate them. After following tedious templates, I finally completed my first piece: a single-colored bandeau top.

The first top wasn’t the end though: it was the catalyst. Crocheting tops became my favorite pastime and my favorite item to create. I found that the formula was simple: a tight stitched bodice followed by a creative flowing pattern on the bottom. Using this newfound recipe, I created various pieces. Handmade clothes took over my closet, and the most rewarding part of the process was finally getting to wear them. 

 When I wore a piece of mine, I was always nervous that someone would be able to see the unfinished seams and poking threads, but much to my surprise, I received compliment after compliment. People kept asking me where I got the top, and a huge smile would spread across my face as I revealed that I had made it. 

Before I started crocheting, many of my clothes came from fast fashion — cheap mass-produced clothing. Quarantine sparked an uptick in the popularity of fast fashion brands, and people bored at home routinely shopped online. Since 2020, fast fashion has skyrocketed in popularity, with cheap prices making it easy to order substantial amounts of clothing in one sitting. However, that convenience has consequences; clothes from fast fashion sites are often poorly made and harmful to the environment, with one cotton shirt requiring 700 gallons of water to manufacture.

Alongside the less than desirable quality, some of these companies have faced accusations of unethical labor. Multiple parties made forced labor and human rights violations allegations against Shein, a popular fast fashion site. Shein has also been accused of stealing designs from small businesses and creators before mass-producing the work, without giving credit or profit to the original designer. 

When I make my own clothes, I know exactly what I’m putting onto my body, and the pieces of clothing I’ve made are better quality and less expensive than fast fashion. The satisfaction I get after finishing a piece is exhilarating. It motivates me to perfect the craft even further, and the creative freedom that I have when designing my own patterns is something I can’t get from fast fashion — it’s something I’ll always relish.



Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Blogs
“Art History is more than just another credit
“Art History" is more than just another credit
Another Mans Cloth, by artist El Anatsui
How the Rubell Museum changed my view of contemporary art
I’m proud of my fishing hobby — here’s why
I’m proud of my fishing hobby — here’s why
He often has an iced coffee or donut waiting for me, and we chat for a few minutes, catching each other up on our plans for the day. As I leave my dad’s classroom, I notice a few stares and whispers from my peers, targeted at my appearance in his room. 
My experience as the child of a Whitman teacher
While supporting the players, excited to do my part for the team, I can’t help but notice the unmistakably judgemental looks from the crowd. Being a female football manager is a recipe for the wrong kind of attention.
The harsh reality of being a female football manager
I developed new habits like skipping breakfast on weekends and excessively exercising. I convinced myself that there was nothing wrong. Eventually, I began to skip breakfast every day, ignoring the constant growling of my stomach and neglecting my body’s needs.
How intuitive eating helped heal my relationship with food
More in Opinion
Nobody signs up for recreational soccer at ten years old and becomes a Division 1 caliber striker at sixteen by just enjoying the game. It’s a path of true resistance, similar to earning success in school, business or any equivalent.
Athletic recruits are just as qualified admits
In comparison to the dangerous effects excessive technology consumption could have, it’s important to consider whether a few laughs and time-killing videos are worth all the trouble.
Media metamorphosis: How screens may shape evolution
With its dim lights and leafy decorations along the walls, Plantas welcoming aesthetic instantly captures the eyes of the average passerby.
The Black & White’s top diet-inclusive restaurants in Bethesda
With returning faces and a heightening of the classic “Saw” tropes, “Saw X” not only thrives as a top film in the series but as one of the greatest horror films of the decade so far.
“Saw X”: The missing piece of the bloody puzzle
An educated class is a diverse class — there is no distinction — and based on Whitman’s lack of diversity in its own student body, we should all hope to see more persons of color when we say goodbye to Bethesda, not more of ourselves.
Despite what the Supreme Court thinks, an educated class is a diverse class
Similarly to vaping, the exploding online gambling scene has an immense appeal to teenagers. Unlike vaping, however, it appears that nobody is concerned about students gambling.
Gambling in class: The new vaping in the bathroom
More in Spotlight
When Laura Van Der Pasch first met the Youngs, she immediately felt part of their family. She recalled how happy Young was and how welcoming and open his family was to a new member of their household.
Uniting the Young: Whitman teacher opens his home to foreign exchange students
The vigil followed Hamas’ attacks on Israel that killed roughly 1,300 Israelis and captured an estimated 150 hostages.
Jews4Change attends vigil for victims of Hamas attacks on Israel
Students learned from Slater about the true story of a harmful incident on social media that disrupted the community surrounding a small high school in California.
Award-winning author Dashka Slater visits Whitman to discuss new book
Healthy Baller has three locations in Rockville, Alexandria and Fairfax. All centers employ professional trainers with extensive athletic training experience and recovery expertise.
Healthy Baller Performance Center: A look into how Whitman athletes are bettering themselves in the offseason
From personal information and test scores to online behavior patterns, schools can amass an unprecedented amount of information. However, this increase in available information comes at a price: hostile parties are gaining more user information than ever.
Currency in the digital age: Navigating the maze of student data protection
A surge in traffic between 7:45 and 9:15 a.m. on Bluebook, the app used to administer College Board tests, caused some schools across the country to “delay or be unable to begin testing,” College Board officials wrote.
Administrators cancel PSAT due to technical issues with College Board website

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *