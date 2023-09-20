Field hockey obliterates Springbrook 7–0

The field hockey team (4–0) defeated the Springbrook Bluedevils (2–1) 7–0 at home Wednesday afternoon to continue their win streak.

The Vikes started hot, with senior Kiley Kreter sending one into the back of the net to start the first quarter. The Vikes dominated possession throughout the half while holding the Bluedevils to 0 shots on goal. Two more Vikes scored to put Whitman up 3–0 before the whistle blew for halftime. The second half looked very similar to the first for the Vikes, adding another four goals, including two scored by junior Kelsey Allen, to secure an easy win over the previously undefeated Bluedevils.

The team next plays the Wooton Patriots (0–2) Monday away at 7 P.M.