Boys soccer falls to Quince Orchard 1–0 in overtime
Field hockey brushes past Wooton 4–1
Girls volleyball falls to Walter Johnson in straight sets
MCPS and The Blueprint for Maryland's Future to cover AP exam fees for students
Football falls to Walter Johnson 41–7 in home opener
September 14, 2023

Field hockey obliterates Springbrook 7–0

By Elliott Brown
September 14, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The field hockey team (4–0) defeated the Springbrook Bluedevils (2–1) 7–0 at home Wednesday afternoon to continue their win streak.

The Vikes started hot, with senior Kiley Kreter sending one into the back of the net to start the first quarter. The Vikes dominated possession throughout the half while holding the Bluedevils to 0 shots on goal. Two more Vikes scored to put Whitman up 3–0 before the whistle blew for halftime. The second half looked very similar to the first for the Vikes, adding another four goals, including two scored by junior Kelsey Allen, to secure an easy win over the previously undefeated Bluedevils. 

The team next plays the Wooton Patriots (0–2) Monday away at 7 P.M.

Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Honey

