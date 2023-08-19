Senior+Destinations+2023

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How to use the Senior Destinations Map:

Click the upper left button or the markers on the map to view students and schools. Clicking the upper right full-screen button will bring you to the full feature map which contains the search function.

Below is the full list of students and destinations:

Story continues below advertisement