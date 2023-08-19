The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Menu
DC Pride: A story of perseverance
Whitman reacts: School districts across the state join TikTok lawsuit
Senior Destinations 2023
Turning passion to “Action!”: Whitman junior Cash Martin’s experience creating a short film
“The Northman” on Prime: epic but empty
‘The Basement’: From Pyle band to Jazz combo

‘The Basement’: From Pyle band to Jazz combo

June 29, 2023

Senior Destinations 2023

By Harper Barnowski and Ethan Schenker
August 7, 2023
Senior+Destinations+2023

How to use the Senior Destinations Map:

Click the upper left button or the markers on the map to view students and schools. Clicking the upper right full-screen button will bring you to the full feature map which contains the search function.

Below is the full list of students and destinations:

Story continues below advertisement

 

Name
University Name
Abby Fletcher Boston College
Abby Melaku Northwestern University
Adam Grill Wake Forest University
Addy Singer University of Maryland
Adelaide Peters Suffolk University
Aidan Bazan University of Michigan
Aiden Donnan Dickinson College
Aiden Williams University of Wisconsin – Madison
Alanna Singer Cornell University
Alessia Hills College of Charleston
Alex Campbell University of Maryland
Alex Ivanović The George Washington University
Alex Varner University of Wisconsin
Alex Weinstein Wake Forest University
Ali Deric Trinity College Dublin
Ali Usman Khali Liberty University
Allie Warmuth The Ohio State University
Amira Tohan Indiana University
Ana Merino University of Pittsburgh
Andrew Gartvig University of Pittsburgh
Anna Kehoe Santa Clara University
Anne Heissenbuttel Reed College
Annie Antonietti Brown University
Armaan Vij Northeastern University
Arvin Kim Columbia University
Ash Dorsey University of Maryland
Assaf Nahoom University of Maryland Baltimore County
Ava Ohana Cornell University
Becca Baker Indiana University
Becca Clement University of Maryland
Becca Levy Vassar College
Bella Virk University of Vermont
Ben Tummonds University of South Carolina
Ben Waterman University of Maryland
Blake Conway Cornell University
Braden Mallios Lafayette College
Bradley Rich University of Michigan
Brandon Buskirk Villanova University
Bree Quist St. Mary’s College of Maryland
Bridget Mercer The University of Maryland
Bronwyn McNulty Cornell University
Brooke Whitman Florida State University
Bruno Yochikawa Indiana University
Caitlin Grau Penn State University
Cameron Newell School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Camila Mejia University of Maryland
Carly Svec Syracuse University
Caroline Crump University of Maryland
Caroline Hoover University of Michigan
Carsey Eliason Tulane University
Ceci Snyder Union College
Charles Mills University of Colorado Boulder
Charlie Mulligan Penn State
Charlotte Horn University of Massachusetts Amherst
Charlotte Shapiro Washington University in St. Louis
Chris Boucree University of Kentucky
Clara Baisinger-Rosen Brown University
Clea Bergsman Bowdoin College
Cody Paul Cornell University
Colin Koonce University of California, Los Angeles
Connor Curran University of Maryland (gap year in Lebanon first)
Conrad Randall Cornell University
Corey Levin High Point University
Courtney Rommel University of Mississippi
Cruz Teller University of Vermont
David Akinyoyenu Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Davis Moore Davidson College
Diego Elorza Universidad Carlos III Madrid
Drew Wei-Williams University of Maryland
Dylan Carroll University of Miami
Eleanor Ohm Yale University
Elena Harrison Tufts University
Elena Kotschoubey Rice University
Eli Ehrlich University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Eliana Joftus Occidental College
Eliza Roegge Tulane University
Elizabeth Dorokhina University of Maryland
Ella Scott Salisbury University
Ellen Ford The Ohio State University
Ellie Morrison Syracuse University
Emilie Gros-Slovinska McGill University
Emily Gwyn University of South Carolina
Emily McCrystal Virginia Tech
Emma Palim University of Maryland
Emma Schmiedigen Swarthmore College
Era Qerimi University of Southern California
Erica Posner University of Southern California
Ethan Eisenstein Vanderbilt University
Ethan Haas University of Maryland
Ethan Schenker Brown University
Eva Sola-Sole Bowdoin College
Everett Greenwald American University
Felipe Wadhwani The University of Utah
Finn van Riper University of Delaware
Fletcher Brown Miami University
Frankie Blank Bryn Mawr College
Gabriela Murray Bard College
Gabriella del Rio University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Gaby Hodor Bryn Mawr College
Gibson Hirt University of Maryland
Gilad Yarden University of Maryland
Gonzalo Sapriza Georgia Institute of Technology
Grace Taylor University of South Carolina
Harry Cohen-Dumani University of Maryland
Hieu Nguyen University of Wisconsin-Madison
Hugo Byrne The Ohio State University
Hunter Hausman Keiser University
Ian Galt Lehigh University
Ilan El Ghormli Northeastern University
Imme van den Ham Utrecht University
Iris Berkhout McGill University
Isabel Castro Northeastern University
Isabel Kentell Middlebury College
Isha Iyengar Cornell University
Ivy Baker University of Victoria
Jack Jones Virginia Tech
Jack Mandell Tufts University
Jacob Fienberg University of Kentucky
Jacob Palo University of Maryland Baltimore County
Jacopo Villani Johns Hopkins University
Jacqueline Hull University of Maryland
Jake Hawks Georgia Institute of Technology
Jake LaDuca Tulane University
James Robinson Santa Clara University
Jamie Forman Tufts University
Jamison Rozicer West Virginia University
Jasper Lester College of William &
Jayden Ku Carnegie Mellon University
John Lu Johns Hopkins University
John Treadwell Northeastern University
Jonathan Kevorkian Haverford College
Joseph Assiryani Belmont University
Joshua Harrison Tufts University
Julia Rychlik University of Chicago
Julia Schreiber Emory University
Julia Wood The Ohio State University
Juliana Ludwig Oberlin College
Juliana McDonald Syracuse University
Julie Bravo University of Wisconsin
Julie Widra Penn State
Julieta Vesperoni University of British Colombia
Justin Yang Stanford University
Kabir Broker Johns Hopkins University
Kabir Mehndiratta Tufts University
Karthik Kumar Georgia Institute of Technology
Katherine Teitelbaum Connecticut College
Kc Yang Montgomery College and Emory & Henry College
Kiara Chuang Cornell University
Kiara Pearce University of Glasgow
Kieran Graeff Emerson College
Kris Lawson United States Naval Academy
Krishan Kumar North Carolina Chapel Hill
Landon Mulford University of California Los Angeles
Lara Chapman University of Wisconsin
Lauren Heberlee University of California Santa Barbara
Leah Linsin Rochester Institute of Technology
Leyla Virk Mount Holyoke College
Liam Bowen Frostburg State University
Lili Dave University of Michigan
Lion Gardiner College of the Holy Cross
Livi Sonne Bates College
Lohes M Hampton University
Luka Ivanović George Washington University
Luke Kullback University of Michigan
Luke Mordan University of Tennessee
Macie Slater Oberlin College
Maddie Cartillier McGill University
Maia Bester Boston University
Mallory Forbes University of North Carolina Greensboro
Marco Minai Washington University in St. Louis
Mason Mcintyre University of California Santa Barbara
Matheus Gomes University of Central Florida
Matt Farber Penn State University
Matthew Buckley Tulane University
Matthias Ron Giron Towson University
Maurice O'Donoghue Auburn
Max Ahmed University of Minnesota
Max Goodman Ole Miss University
Max Miller Champlain College
Max Ohm Yale
Maya Blanks Vanderbilt University
Maya Walton University of Pennsylvania
Maya Wiese Georgetown University
Mazus Roberts University of Victoria
McKenna Moore University of Maryland
Meyer Eskin Queen’s University
Mia Barutta University of Pittsburgh
Micah Janger Rochester Institute of Technology
Micah Wagner Tulane University
Mira Chenok Pomona College
Mitchell Hwang Tufts University
Nandini Gummalla University of Washington
Nandana Pillai College of William and Mary
Natalie Lowy The University of Vermont
Nic Hill Arizona State University
Nicholas de Paula Northwestern University
Nicolás Freire University of Maryland
Niki Cimino Northeastern University
Noey Sheldon University of Washington
Nora Silverstein University of Pittsburgh
Norah Rothman Tulane University
Pamuk Altan-Bonnet University of California, Los Angeles
Paolo Zavalaga Villanova University
Pastel Ndakisa Spelman College
Paulina Strunnikova Purdue University
Peyton Brundige Clemson University
Pomada Rattanachote Chulalongkorn University
Preston Kuhn High Point University
Rachel Kebler University of Maryland
Rachel McLaren University of Edinburgh
Reagan Sanders Penn State University
Reed Crichton University of Virginia
Robert Le Blanc University of Utah
Rohin Dahiya Georgetown University
Roman Gehres Belmont University
Ryan Ellis James Madison University
Ryan Kulp Northeastern University
Ryder Coleman Tulane University
Sadie Eisenberg Cornell University
Sajid Huq University of Pennsylvania
Sam Gold Harvard University
Sam Krauth University of Wisconsin
Sam Troost Rice University
Samantha Wang University of California San Diego
Samie Travis The George Washington University
Sarah Dietz Northeastern University
Sarah Eisel University of Arizona
Sarah Proestel University of Washington
Sari Alexander Michigan State University
Sean Cunniff University of Notre Dame
Sebastian Zavalaga Villanova University
Sharif Gauri University of Southern California
Shreekanya Mitra Cornell University
Sonya Rashkovan Brown University
Sophia VanLowe Hampton University
Sophie Hummel American University
Sophie Mays Fordham University
Stella Pollin The University of Tennessee
Stephanie Solomon Georgetown University
Sydney Dever-Mendenhall Stanford University
Sydney Goldman University of Alabama
Talia Feigin University of Houston
Tamar Posin Chapman University
Tanushree Pal Cornell University
Teddie Frank New York University
Tej Patel University of Michigan
Theo Hauptman Colgate University
Tom Alvaro Miami University
Valeria Petrescu University of Michigan
Victor Yin Northeastern University
Victoria Mitnik University of Maryland
Victorine Meuwissen University of Wisconsin Madison
Vonn Russell Georgetown University
Will Cashin University of Pittsburgh
Will Kessner Lehigh University
Willem Macy Occidental College
William DeSilva University of colorado boulder
William Hallward-Driemeier Williams College
Yann Hichwa Virginia Tech
Youssouf Diagana American University
Yuriy Abdullaeva University of Maryland
Yushen An University of Maryland
Yutaka Yamaguchi University of Maryland
Zach Rice Clemson University
Zack White University of Maryland
Zane Shami University of Denver
Zara Roy Penn State University
Zoya Memon University of Washington

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Feature
Attendees of the 2023 DC Capital Pride Parade carry a sign advertising the National Book Festival.
DC Pride: A story of perseverance
From left to right: Tim Lane and Cyle Winters in Waterlogged
Turning passion to “Action!”: Whitman junior Cash Martin’s experience creating a short film
Alexander Skarsgård in The Northman
“The Northman” on Prime: epic but empty
The Basement: From Pyle band to Jazz combo
'The Basement': From Pyle band to Jazz combo
What Whitman sees and scrolls: surveying social media and entertainment
What Whitman sees and scrolls: surveying social media and entertainment
Second Chance’s small team of staff and volunteers design a treatment plan for each animal and provide them with specialized care until they’re ready to transition back into the wild.
Maryland wildlife rehabilitation center offers animals a “Second Chance” at life in the wild
More in Spotlight
On June 15th, Montgomery County Public Schools joined over 500 U.S. school districts in a lawsuit against several prominent social media companies for allegedly contributing to the rise in the teen mental health crisis due to their failure to fight cyberbullying and posts that glorify eating disorders, among other dangerous trends. 
Whitman reacts: School districts across the state join TikTok lawsuit
Rather than relying on a simple detector, a focus on education and self-improvement will benefit students’ mental and physical health in a much more profound way.
Detectors are not the answer: Whitman needs more effective vape-prevention strategies
With an increase in realism in gaming, children are more likely to be exposed to graphic, life-like violence. When video games parallel real life, some players can easily get caught up in a fake world, potentially leading to a decline in mental and physical health.
Hyperrealism in video games must change
For years, lounging on the couch next to my dad to watch my favorite team was a cherished pastime until the seemingly inevitable toxicity of being a female fan in a predominantly male fanbase caught up to me.
“Name five players”: My experience as a female sports fan
While supporting the players, excited to do my part for the team, I can’t help but notice the unmistakably judgemental looks from the crowd. Being a female football manager is a recipe for the wrong kind of attention.
The harsh reality of being a female football manager
Deciding to play in college is not simple; numerous factors are vital in an athlete’s decision to enter the recruiting process.
Looking into Whitman athletes’ decisions about playing college sports
About the Contributors
Harper Barnowski, News Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I want to provide timely news to my community. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Apple Cinnamon
Ethan Schenker, Online Editor-in-Chief
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? I love writing and talking to new people with unique perspectives! If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Autumn Leaves

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *