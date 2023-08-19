Senior+Destinations+2023

How to use the Senior Destinations Map:
Click the upper left button or the markers on the map to view students and schools. Clicking the upper right full-screen button will bring you to the full feature map which contains the search function.
Below is the full list of students and destinations:
|
Name
|
University Name
|Abby Fletcher
|Boston College
|Abby Melaku
|Northwestern University
|Adam Grill
|Wake Forest University
|Addy Singer
|University of Maryland
|Adelaide Peters
|Suffolk University
|Aidan Bazan
|University of Michigan
|Aiden Donnan
|Dickinson College
|Aiden Williams
|University of Wisconsin – Madison
|Alanna Singer
|Cornell University
|Alessia Hills
|College of Charleston
|Alex Campbell
|University of Maryland
|Alex Ivanović
|The George Washington University
|Alex Varner
|University of Wisconsin
|Alex Weinstein
|Wake Forest University
|Ali Deric
|Trinity College Dublin
|Ali Usman Khali
|Liberty University
|Allie Warmuth
|The Ohio State University
|Amira Tohan
|Indiana University
|Ana Merino
|University of Pittsburgh
|Andrew Gartvig
|University of Pittsburgh
|Anna Kehoe
|Santa Clara University
|Anne Heissenbuttel
|Reed College
|Annie Antonietti
|Brown University
|Armaan Vij
|Northeastern University
|Arvin Kim
|Columbia University
|Ash Dorsey
|University of Maryland
|Assaf Nahoom
|University of Maryland Baltimore County
|Ava Ohana
|Cornell University
|Becca Baker
|Indiana University
|Becca Clement
|University of Maryland
|Becca Levy
|Vassar College
|Bella Virk
|University of Vermont
|Ben Tummonds
|University of South Carolina
|Ben Waterman
|University of Maryland
|Blake Conway
|Cornell University
|Braden Mallios
|Lafayette College
|Bradley Rich
|University of Michigan
|Brandon Buskirk
|Villanova University
|Bree Quist
|St. Mary’s College of Maryland
|Bridget Mercer
|The University of Maryland
|Bronwyn McNulty
|Cornell University
|Brooke Whitman
|Florida State University
|Bruno Yochikawa
|Indiana University
|Caitlin Grau
|Penn State University
|Cameron Newell
|School of the Art Institute of Chicago
|Camila Mejia
|University of Maryland
|Carly Svec
|Syracuse University
|Caroline Crump
|University of Maryland
|Caroline Hoover
|University of Michigan
|Carsey Eliason
|Tulane University
|Ceci Snyder
|Union College
|Charles Mills
|University of Colorado Boulder
|Charlie Mulligan
|Penn State
|Charlotte Horn
|University of Massachusetts Amherst
|Charlotte Shapiro
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Chris Boucree
|University of Kentucky
|Clara Baisinger-Rosen
|Brown University
|Clea Bergsman
|Bowdoin College
|Cody Paul
|Cornell University
|Colin Koonce
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Connor Curran
|University of Maryland (gap year in Lebanon first)
|Conrad Randall
|Cornell University
|Corey Levin
|High Point University
|Courtney Rommel
|University of Mississippi
|Cruz Teller
|University of Vermont
|David Akinyoyenu
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Davis Moore
|Davidson College
|Diego Elorza
|Universidad Carlos III Madrid
|Drew Wei-Williams
|University of Maryland
|Dylan Carroll
|University of Miami
|Eleanor Ohm
|Yale University
|Elena Harrison
|Tufts University
|Elena Kotschoubey
|Rice University
|Eli Ehrlich
|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|Eliana Joftus
|Occidental College
|Eliza Roegge
|Tulane University
|Elizabeth Dorokhina
|University of Maryland
|Ella Scott
|Salisbury University
|Ellen Ford
|The Ohio State University
|Ellie Morrison
|Syracuse University
|Emilie Gros-Slovinska
|McGill University
|Emily Gwyn
|University of South Carolina
|Emily McCrystal
|Virginia Tech
|Emma Palim
|University of Maryland
|Emma Schmiedigen
|Swarthmore College
|Era Qerimi
|University of Southern California
|Erica Posner
|University of Southern California
|Ethan Eisenstein
|Vanderbilt University
|Ethan Haas
|University of Maryland
|Ethan Schenker
|Brown University
|Eva Sola-Sole
|Bowdoin College
|Everett Greenwald
|American University
|Felipe Wadhwani
|The University of Utah
|Finn van Riper
|University of Delaware
|Fletcher Brown
|Miami University
|Frankie Blank
|Bryn Mawr College
|Gabriela Murray
|Bard College
|Gabriella del Rio
|University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
|Gaby Hodor
|Bryn Mawr College
|Gibson Hirt
|University of Maryland
|Gilad Yarden
|University of Maryland
|Gonzalo Sapriza
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Grace Taylor
|University of South Carolina
|Harry Cohen-Dumani
|University of Maryland
|Hieu Nguyen
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|Hugo Byrne
|The Ohio State University
|Hunter Hausman
|Keiser University
|Ian Galt
|Lehigh University
|Ilan El Ghormli
|Northeastern University
|Imme van den Ham
|Utrecht University
|Iris Berkhout
|McGill University
|Isabel Castro
|Northeastern University
|Isabel Kentell
|Middlebury College
|Isha Iyengar
|Cornell University
|Ivy Baker
|University of Victoria
|Jack Jones
|Virginia Tech
|Jack Mandell
|Tufts University
|Jacob Fienberg
|University of Kentucky
|Jacob Palo
|University of Maryland Baltimore County
|Jacopo Villani
|Johns Hopkins University
|Jacqueline Hull
|University of Maryland
|Jake Hawks
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Jake LaDuca
|Tulane University
|James Robinson
|Santa Clara University
|Jamie Forman
|Tufts University
|Jamison Rozicer
|West Virginia University
|Jasper Lester
|College of William &
|Jayden Ku
|Carnegie Mellon University
|John Lu
|Johns Hopkins University
|John Treadwell
|Northeastern University
|Jonathan Kevorkian
|Haverford College
|Joseph Assiryani
|Belmont University
|Joshua Harrison
|Tufts University
|Julia Rychlik
|University of Chicago
|Julia Schreiber
|Emory University
|Julia Wood
|The Ohio State University
|Juliana Ludwig
|Oberlin College
|Juliana McDonald
|Syracuse University
|Julie Bravo
|University of Wisconsin
|Julie Widra
|Penn State
|Julieta Vesperoni
|University of British Colombia
|Justin Yang
|Stanford University
|Kabir Broker
|Johns Hopkins University
|Kabir Mehndiratta
|Tufts University
|Karthik Kumar
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Katherine Teitelbaum
|Connecticut College
|Kc Yang
|Montgomery College and Emory & Henry College
|Kiara Chuang
|Cornell University
|Kiara Pearce
|University of Glasgow
|Kieran Graeff
|Emerson College
|Kris Lawson
|United States Naval Academy
|Krishan Kumar
|North Carolina Chapel Hill
|Landon Mulford
|University of California Los Angeles
|Lara Chapman
|University of Wisconsin
|Lauren Heberlee
|University of California Santa Barbara
|Leah Linsin
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Leyla Virk
|Mount Holyoke College
|Liam Bowen
|Frostburg State University
|Lili Dave
|University of Michigan
|Lion Gardiner
|College of the Holy Cross
|Livi Sonne
|Bates College
|Lohes M
|Hampton University
|Luka Ivanović
|George Washington University
|Luke Kullback
|University of Michigan
|Luke Mordan
|University of Tennessee
|Macie Slater
|Oberlin College
|Maddie Cartillier
|McGill University
|Maia Bester
|Boston University
|Mallory Forbes
|University of North Carolina Greensboro
|Marco Minai
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Mason Mcintyre
|University of California Santa Barbara
|Matheus Gomes
|University of Central Florida
|Matt Farber
|Penn State University
|Matthew Buckley
|Tulane University
|Matthias Ron Giron
|Towson University
|Maurice O'Donoghue
|Auburn
|Max Ahmed
|University of Minnesota
|Max Goodman
|Ole Miss University
|Max Miller
|Champlain College
|Max Ohm
|Yale
|Maya Blanks
|Vanderbilt University
|Maya Walton
|University of Pennsylvania
|Maya Wiese
|Georgetown University
|Mazus Roberts
|University of Victoria
|McKenna Moore
|University of Maryland
|Meyer Eskin
|Queen’s University
|Mia Barutta
|University of Pittsburgh
|Micah Janger
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Micah Wagner
|Tulane University
|Mira Chenok
|Pomona College
|Mitchell Hwang
|Tufts University
|Nandini Gummalla
|University of Washington
|Nandana Pillai
|College of William and Mary
|Natalie Lowy
|The University of Vermont
|Nic Hill
|Arizona State University
|Nicholas de Paula
|Northwestern University
|Nicolás Freire
|University of Maryland
|Niki Cimino
|Northeastern University
|Noey Sheldon
|University of Washington
|Nora Silverstein
|University of Pittsburgh
|Norah Rothman
|Tulane University
|Pamuk Altan-Bonnet
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Paolo Zavalaga
|Villanova University
|Pastel Ndakisa
|Spelman College
|Paulina Strunnikova
|Purdue University
|Peyton Brundige
|Clemson University
|Pomada Rattanachote
|Chulalongkorn University
|Preston Kuhn
|High Point University
|Rachel Kebler
|University of Maryland
|Rachel McLaren
|University of Edinburgh
|Reagan Sanders
|Penn State University
|Reed Crichton
|University of Virginia
|Robert Le Blanc
|University of Utah
|Rohin Dahiya
|Georgetown University
|Roman Gehres
|Belmont University
|Ryan Ellis
|James Madison University
|Ryan Kulp
|Northeastern University
|Ryder Coleman
|Tulane University
|Sadie Eisenberg
|Cornell University
|Sajid Huq
|University of Pennsylvania
|Sam Gold
|Harvard University
|Sam Krauth
|University of Wisconsin
|Sam Troost
|Rice University
|Samantha Wang
|University of California San Diego
|Samie Travis
|The George Washington University
|Sarah Dietz
|Northeastern University
|Sarah Eisel
|University of Arizona
|Sarah Proestel
|University of Washington
|Sari Alexander
|Michigan State University
|Sean Cunniff
|University of Notre Dame
|Sebastian Zavalaga
|Villanova University
|Sharif Gauri
|University of Southern California
|Shreekanya Mitra
|Cornell University
|Sonya Rashkovan
|Brown University
|Sophia VanLowe
|Hampton University
|Sophie Hummel
|American University
|Sophie Mays
|Fordham University
|Stella Pollin
|The University of Tennessee
|Stephanie Solomon
|Georgetown University
|Sydney Dever-Mendenhall
|Stanford University
|Sydney Goldman
|University of Alabama
|Talia Feigin
|University of Houston
|Tamar Posin
|Chapman University
|Tanushree Pal
|Cornell University
|Teddie Frank
|New York University
|Tej Patel
|University of Michigan
|Theo Hauptman
|Colgate University
|Tom Alvaro
|Miami University
|Valeria Petrescu
|University of Michigan
|Victor Yin
|Northeastern University
|Victoria Mitnik
|University of Maryland
|Victorine Meuwissen
|University of Wisconsin Madison
|Vonn Russell
|Georgetown University
|Will Cashin
|University of Pittsburgh
|Will Kessner
|Lehigh University
|Willem Macy
|Occidental College
|William DeSilva
|University of colorado boulder
|William Hallward-Driemeier
|Williams College
|Yann Hichwa
|Virginia Tech
|Youssouf Diagana
|American University
|Yuriy Abdullaeva
|University of Maryland
|Yushen An
|University of Maryland
|Yutaka Yamaguchi
|University of Maryland
|Zach Rice
|Clemson University
|Zack White
|University of Maryland
|Zane Shami
|University of Denver
|Zara Roy
|Penn State University
|Zoya Memon
|University of Washington