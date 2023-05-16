Girls lacrosse suffers defeat against WJ 11–8 in the regional championship

The girls lacrosse team (13–2) lost to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (13–2) 11–8 on Monday night to lose the regional finals.

Entering the game, Whitman held the top seed after destroying Wootton to earn a spot in the championship matchup.

Throughout the game, no team completely dominated the entire time, but the Vikes came out strong and outscored the Wildcats. It wasn’t until the final second of the first half that WJ was able to tie the game. The Vikes were a man down for most of the game but were still able to up the best fight they possibly could. Whitman kept dominating until the end when the Wildcats quickly hit the back of the net multiple times in a row. The Vikes couldn’t combat these goals and suffered a devastating loss.

Sophomore Kaitlin Lowy scored a hat trick, and junior Caroline Reichert scored two additional goals.

With the 11–8 loss, Whitman’s 2023 season has ended, and they will look to earn back a spot at next year’s regional championship.