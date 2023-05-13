Girls lacrosse destroys Wootton in the regional semi-finals

The girl’s lacrosse team (13–1) defeated the Wootton Patriots (6–8) 17–3 Friday night, sending them to the regional finals.

Whitman started strong, scoring 13 goals and barely letting the Patriots get on the Vike’s defensive half. The Vike’s firm offense and great play from the whole team all around. Wotton only hit the back of the net once in the first half, as Whitman set up a rock-solid defense.

Vikes taking the win wasn’t the only thing celebrated as junior Caroline Reichert scored her 100th goal of her career and added three other goals to the Vikes win.

The Vikes will advance to the regional finals on Monday, taking on the Walter Johnson Wildcats (13–1).