Montgomery County Council to vote on salary increase for MCPS staff

The Montgomery County Council will vote on the bill on May 25, and if approved, the salary increases will go into effect for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

County Executive Mark Elrich proposed a new budget on April 27 to the Montgomery County Council that includes increased teacher wages and funding for MCPS. The Council will vote on the bill on May 25, and if approved, the salary increases will go into effect for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

Elrich advanced the new budget in cooperation with the Montgomery County Education Association — an affiliate group of the National Education Association that advocates for improved education policies and proper teacher compensation. The proposed salary increases come after an uptick in teaching and transportation shortages in MCPS and aim to provide higher pay to compete with the teaching salaries of other counties.

Sophomore Giorgina Ninassi supports the wage increases and believes MCPS teachers deserve better compensation for their work.

“Our teachers need more recognition,” Ninassi said. “The budget increase will affect Whitman teachers and students because it’ll cause more teachers to stay and give students the presence of a long-term teacher instead of many short-term subs.”

The MCEA hopes the Council will pass the budget, which attempts to address underfunding, staffing shortages, overcrowded classrooms and insufficient resources to repair and renovate schools, said MCEA President Jennifer Martin.

English teacher Elon Walter, a member of MCEA since 2008, said the salary increase is necessary to employ more teachers and provide a livable salary.

“There are a myriad of reasons shared about the importance of passing the budget,” Walter said. “Increasing teacher salaries leads to better student outcomes in learning and achievement, which directly benefits the county, the country and the world.”

Elrich’s budget proposal includes a 10-month salary increase of $5,602 and a 12-month salary increase of $6,583, effective for eligible staff members at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. Additionally, teachers would receive a 10-month salary increase of $2,918 and a 12-month salary increase of $3,428 for the 2024-2025 school year. Eligibility for the salary increase depends on years of service and experience. The budget’s passing would increase MCPS spending from $2.92 billion to $3.2 billion.

Martin said that the tentative budget increase is a step towards ending the “teacher pay penalty” — a phenomenon where teachers are paid less in weekly wages and total compensation than their non-teacher counterparts. Martin also believes that the budget will help to combat the growing issue of teacher burnout, she said.

“The simple fact is that educators’ working conditions are students’ learning conditions,” Martin said. “When classes are overflowing, courses are canceled and teachers have no time to provide individualized attention, students suffer. When working and learning conditions improve, we all — students as well as teachers — are set up for success.”

On May 4, the Council decided to reduce the proposed budget by $22.3 million and divide its funding into “high priority,” which consists of $156.1 million, and “priority,” which consists of $44.6 million.

According to Elrich, if the budget is rejected, there would be around $200 million worth of budget cuts to services such as teacher salaries, healthcare and public safety.

Martin thinks setting students up for success is critical to ensure they are provided with future academic opportunities.

“A child has only one chance at kindergarten or first grade,” she said. “We must make sure we have the skilled professionals and adequate resources in place so that next year and beyond we can provide students with a world-class education.”





