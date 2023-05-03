Boys lacrosse obliterates Watkins Mill 28-1 on senior night

The Boy’s lacrosse team (9–2) obliterated Watkins Mill (0–11) on senior night.

The Vikes got off to a hot start, scoring a goal every few minutes and going up to a 21–0 lead in the first half. The second half was no different as Whitman continued to net goal after goal and only letting in one goal the entire game.

Despite an impressive 15 saves by the Watkins Mill goalie, the Vikes offense was too much to handle for the Wolverines as Whitman put up their most outstanding offensive performance of the season. Senior Matt Buckley led the way with five goals, while freshman Arkin Isip and senior Fletcher Brown scored 4. A total of 12 players for Whitman hit the back of the net.

The team next plays the Paint Branch Panthers (5–7) away on Thursday, May 4th, at 5:30, for the last game of the regular season.