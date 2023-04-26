Baseball squeezes by Wootton 2–0

The baseball team (10–3) narrowly defeated the Wootton Patriots (7–6), 2–0 on Wednesday. Whitman advances to 5–1 at home as they embark on their final stretch of the season.

The Vikes have pitched two consecutive shutouts as they beat the Northwood Gladiators 10–0 on Monday. Senior Liam Bowen made the start for Whitman, his fourth of the year. The right-hander allowed two hits, zero runs, and two strikeouts over three innings. Holy Cross commit senior Lion Gardiner pitched the second half of the game, allowing one hit and striking out nine. Wootton had trouble catching up to Whitman’s pitching, as they only tallied four hits the whole game.

Meanwhile, at the plate, the Vikes did just enough to put runs on the board as they recorded five hits against the Patriots. Senior Ben Schlossman got the scoring started when he singled in the first, plating junior John Wayman. The contest would remain a 1–0 score until junior Ethan Murley laced a double, allowing senior Gibson Hirt to score. After Whitman extended their lead to two, they shut down Wootons’ batters, with Gardiner striking out the side to close the game.

The Vikings will have one day to prepare before they host the Montgomery Blair Blazers (9–4) on Friday at 7:00 pm for their senior night. The game will be under the lights, come out and support the Vikes. Tune into The Press Box for a live radio broadcast of the game.