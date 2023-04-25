Baseball destroys Northwood 10–0; improves to 9–3

The baseball team (9–3) crushed the Northwood Gladiators (2–7), 10–0 on Monday. Whitman lost two-out-of-three last week and desperately needed a win.

The Vikes rebounded as they defeated the Gladiators, with four pitchers combined for a shut-out. Junior Jacob Goldman got the start, throwing two clean innings without allowing a hit while striking out six. Junior Corey Levin entered in relief in the third, throwing two innings and striking out six. Sophomore Sammy Berman and senior Cody Paul finished the day, tossing two spotless innings.

Whitman had a prominent day at the plate, tallying 14 hits. Senior Gibson Hirt led the team with two doubles; three players recorded a triple. Meanwhile, senior Mitchell Hwang went yard for the first time this season.

It was a much-needed win for Whitman, as they improved their record to 9–3. The Vikings will host the Wootton Patriots (6–5) on Wednesday at 3:45.