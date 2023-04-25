Boys tennis demolishes Northwest 7–0

The boys tennis team (8–2) crushed the Northwest Jaguars (4–3) 7–0 on Monday afternoon.

The Vikes extended their winning streak in a dominant performance against the Jaguars. Senior Noah Baudoin put in his best performance of the season and prevented his opponent from winning a single game with two set scores of 6–0. Sophomores Ryan Graf, Tim Nikerson, Antonio Iarussi and Christian Rommer continued to outmatch Northwest in their doubles match. Graf and Nikerson won their game with set scores of 6–3 and 6–0, while Iarussi and Rommer won their match 6–2 and 6–0.

Whitman will look to finish strong as they head into the last three matches of the season. The Vikes’ next match will be against the Quince Orchard Cougars (8–2) on Wednesday afternoon.