Boys lacrosse annihilates Damascus 24–8

The boy’s lacrosse team (8–1) annihilated the Damascus Hornets (4–5) 24–8 on Monday night.

The Vikes started strong, taking a 6–1 lead to end the first quarter. Whitman continued their dominance into the second quarter going up 16–3 when the whistle blew for halftime.

As soon as the third quarter began, the Vikes wasted no time running up the score, extending their lead to 22–5 going into the fourth and final quarter. The Hornets had no response to Vikes offensive rampage, only scoring 8 goals and allowing 24 in the game. Sophomore Drew Delano led the team, racking up six goals and two assists.

Whitman will play the Sherwood Warriors (8–1) away on Friday night to try and continue their winning streak.