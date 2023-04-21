Baseball falls to Walter Johnson 5–1 with trouble at the plate

The baseball team (8–3) fell to their division rival, the Walter Johnson Wildcats (9–4–1), 5–1 on Thursday night.

The Vikes had a busy week on the diamond, playing three contests in the last three days. However, the results were disappointing, as Whitman posted a 1–2 record through the stretch. The final match of the three-game set took place at Walter Johnson High School.

Senior Lion Gardiner took the bump for the Vikes but didn’t repeat the productive start in his last outing. Gardiner couldn’t preserve Whitman’s 1–0 lead and gave up two runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Vikes bats’ started to slow down as the game went along, and they had trouble getting runners on base. Gardiner was getting into issues on the mound in the bottom of the third inning. After several walks and hits, Whitman suddenly was down by three. Coach Joe Caddidy decided to relive Gardiner for sophomore Wells Twining the following inning. Twining had a relatively good game after a mediocre start, as he allowed one run to score.

Whitman’s most significant issues have been the lack of runners on base and the increase in strikeouts over the past week. Today’s game was a similar box score to the Richard Montgomery matchup earlier in the week. Whitman had ten strikeouts compared to the 9 K’s against RM. The Vikes only tailed four hits. After a 7–1 start, Whitman baseball finds itself in a slump.

Although Whitman suffered two devastating losses this week, there was a bright spot as the Vikes destroyed the Einstien Titans, 17–3 on Wednesday afternoon. It was led by starting pitcher senior Mitchell Hwang —who threw 3.0 innings— allowing three hits and three runs while striking out four. Senior Corey Levin threw two clean innings in relief. Against Einstein, it was the bats that led the way. Whitman racked up nine hits in 25 at-bats. Senior Liam Bowen had a great day at the plate with a grand slam, the first of the season for Vikes. Junior Ethan Murley recorded two hits at the plate, along with his first home run of the season.

After a busy week, Whitman will have the long weekend to reset before they play their third consecutive away game as they head to Northwood (1–5) on Monday at 3:45.