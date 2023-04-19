Baseball falls to Richard Montgomery 5–0 to suffer first home loss of the season

The baseball team (7–2) dropped their second defeat of the season and lost to the Richard Montgomery Rockets (5–3), 5–0 on Tuesday night.

It was the first under-the-lights game of the season for the Vikes, as they played their first of three games this week. Whitman looked to extend their win streak and continue the early success they had this season but caught them by surprise as the Rockets’ squad came ready to pounce early on. Junior Jacob Goldman got the start for the Vikings and was tested early on. Richard Mongomery scored all five of their runs in the top of the first due to uncharacteristic errors and walks from Whitman. The scoring started when the Rockets hit a double down the line, scoring two. Then the Rockets plated two more after back-to-back singles.

After a poor start to the game, Goldman found his rhythm and figured out how to dominate. The right-hand pitcher would only allow two more hits off of him the rest of the night. Goldman would allow four hits, five runs, and one walk through three innings. Junior Ethan Murley and Senior Liam Bowen pitched respectfully in relief.

Whitman had trouble competing with the Rockets based on the lack of hits the Vikes got off. The Vikings only had three knocks the whole ballgame, including a scorching double from leadoff hitter junior John Wayman. Seniors Ben Schlossman and Mitchell Hwang also tallied a hit. In addition, the Vikings had nine strikeouts, as they had trouble adjusting their timing to a slow RM pitcher.

The Vikings will have their work cut out for them in the coming days as they will visit Albert Einstein (2–5) Wednesday at 3:45 and the Walter Johnson Wildcats (8–4) Thursday at 3:45.