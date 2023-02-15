Girls basketball dominates Northwest 67–31

The girls basketball team (12–9) obliterated the Northwest Jaguars (4–13) 67–31 in a total blowout on Tuesday night.

The game started off slow as both teams struggled to get shots off due to impressive defense on both sides. As a result, the first quarter was relatively low scoring and ended with the Vikes leading 9–7. The pace started to pick up in the second quarter as sophomore Faith Gardner-Johnston scored a quick five points from a layup and a three pointer. The Vikes continued their strong defense, only allowing the Jaguars to put up six points. At the halftime break, the Vikes were in total control with a 21–13 lead.

Coming out of the break the Vikes continued to shut down Northwest, as the Jaguars only scored four points in the entire third quarter. On offense Gardner-Johnston continued her hot shooting, accounting for 18 of the Vikes 30 points in the quarter. Sophomore Meera Krishnan hit two shots from beyond the arc and two from inside, adding in 10 points for the Vikes. In the fourth quarter, the Vikes slowed down a bit on both sides of the ball, only putting up 16 points and letting the Jaguars score 14 points. As the final buzzer sounded, the Vikes took home a resounding 67–31 win.

The Vikes will host the Wheaton Knights (1–12) on Friday at 7:15 pm which will include their senior night celebrations. Be sure to check out The Press Box to tune into a live radio broadcast of the game immediately following the conclusion of the boys basketball game.