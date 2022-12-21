Girls basketball falls to Walter Johnson 48–42

The girls basketball team (3–2) fell to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (4–1) 48–42 on Monday night.

The first quarter was an equal fight, with both teams forcing several turnovers and steals. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 10–6 in favor of the Wildcats. Both teams continued to claw back and forth during the second quarter. The Vikes were able to outscore the Wildcats by one, heading into the halftime break with a minimal deficit of 21–18.

Unfortunately, after an extremely close first half, the Wildcats found their rhythm and began to pull away. They only allowed the Vikes to score eight points in the third quarter and dominated on the offensive side of the ball. With just one last quarter left to play, the Vikes finally broke through the Wildcats secure defense and scored 16 points. Leading the scoring for the Vikes was freshman Kennedy Eva-Buckner with 13 points. The Vikes were able to spread their offense all around, with six different players finding success at the rim. Junior Caroline Cook tallied 10 points and was the only other player besides Eva-Buckner to score double digits for the Vikes. Even after the impressive fourth quarter, the Vikes were unable to catch up with the Wildcats, falling 48–42.

The Vikes will take on the Wootton Patriots (4–1) on Wednesday night at 7:15 and look to get back into the win column.