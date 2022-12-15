Indoor track shines in second meet of season

The indoor track team faced off against 24 Maryland schools on Tuesday afternoon in the second MCPS meet of the season. The Vikes logged numerous great results in an outstanding performance across the board, showing significant improvement from their first meet.

The Vikes best result was from senior Kambi Chukwuma, who set a personal record of 7.49 seconds to win the girls 55-meter dash. Fellow senior Nethmini Perera placed fifth in both the 300-meter and the 55-meter hurdles with times of 45.84 and 9.93 seconds respectively. Sophomore Ava Wilson placed ninth in the 300-meter with a time of 46.48, and fifth in the high jump with a mark of four feet, eight inches. Perera, Chukwuma, as well as seniors Emma Palim and Imme Van Den Ham led the girls 4×200 meter team and finished fifth with a time of 1:54.69.

On the boys side, senior Luke Wales stood out with impressive performances across multiple races. He notched a time of 6.99 seconds to place seventh in the 55-meter dash and placed third in the 500-meter with a personal record of 1:12.38. Senior Sajid Huq also performed well in the 55-meter dash, logging a time of 7.03 seconds to secure tenth place. Wales and Huq added also participated in the 4×200 meter relay, combining with sophomore Karim Karimov and junior Logan Chasen to finish twelfth with a time of 1:44.26.

The Vikes will look to keep up the impressive performances next Tuesday at the PG Sportsplex where they will compete in the third MCPS indoor track and field meet of the season.