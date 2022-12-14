Boys basketball defeats Paint Branch 61–43

The boys basketball team (3–0) destroyed the Paint Branch Panthers (1–2) 61–43 on Tuesday night.

The Vikes started off blazing hot, taking a 14–5 after just four minutes of play thanks to a barrage of three-pointers. Although the Panthers ended the quarter on a mini scoring streak, the Vikes still led 18–12 after eight minutes of play.

Heading into the second quarter, the Vikes continued their impressive ball movement to find open shots. They kept the pressure on the Panthers, running a full-court press to force turnovers and earn easy transition buckets. At the halftime break, the Vikes were firmly in command with a 29–22 lead.

To begin the third quarter the offense exploded once again. With nearly every shot falling, the Vikes extended their lead to 43–27 just six minutes into the quarter. At the conclusion of the quarter, the Vikes defense had allowed the Panthers to score just five points and were just eight minutes away from victory.

The offensive onslaught continued right into the fourth quarter, where the Vikes scored a quick eight points. Leading the charge were seniors Preston Kuhn and Hunter Hausman, as well as sophomore Hayden Walsh. After a fairly low-intense battle, the Vikes secured the 61–43 victory and picked up their third straight win to start the season.

The Vikes will take on the Einstein Titans (0–1) on Friday at 7:15 p.m. and look to extend their perfect record.