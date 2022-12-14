Girls basketball defeats Paint Branch 45–31

The girls basketball team (2–1) crushed the Paint Branch Panthers (1–1) 45–31 on Tuesday night.

The Vikes started out dominant in the paint and scored 12 points in the first quarter. Junior Caroline Cook went four for four at the free throw line to help secure Whitman’s four point lead going into the second quarter. After a slow second quarter where the Vikes only scored four points, they were still able to squeak into the halftime break with a two point lead.

Coming out of the break, the Vikes began to dominate as they did in the first quarter. Sophomore Faith Gardner-Johnson scored six points to help the Vikes extend their lead to 29–24 heading into the fourth quarter. The offense continued to roll right into the final eight minutes of play. The Vikes scored 16 points and only allowed the Panthers to put up seven, securing the impressive 45–31 victory.

The Vikes will host the Einstein Titans (1–1) on Friday at 7:15 and look to extend their winning record.