Photo of the Day, Dec. 7: Winter Pep Rally

Athletes from Whitman’s Swim and Dive team made a spirited entrance to the pep rally today.

Students gathered in the main gym to celebrate the beginning of the winter sports season at pep rallies during eighth period today.

The SGA held two pep rallies because Whitman’s main gym was unable to accommodate the entire student body at once.

As students entered the gym, the Leadership team members Addy Singer and Mira Chenok, both seniors, greeted them with an enthusiastic welcome and introduced each of Whitman’s eight winter sports teams. Students in Leadership handed out out free school t-shirts to the most spirited students at the rally.

After the teams paraded across the gymnasium and the Chamber Choir performed an award-winning rendition of “Jingle Bells,” the SGA invited Drumline to help students “get busy” with school spirit.

SGA Secretary Sophia VanLowe, a senior, shared her own spirit with students in the form of chanting and cheering for the school’s sports teams, Chamber Choir and Drumline.

“I think it’s important for our school to hold pep rallies because it gets everyone excited and relieves some stress,” VanLowe said. “It’s a good time for people to show their school spirit.”