Field hockey shuts out B-CC 2–0 in regional final

The field hockey team (13–2) knocked off the B-CC Barons (9–4) 2–0 on Wednesday night to win the regional final.

During their regular season matchup, the Vikes took down the Barons 3–2 in a shootout. Both teams headed into Wednesday’s matchup anticipating another physical battle and that’s exactly what they got. The Barons started the game off by earning a corner, but the Vikes defense stayed strong, not allowing any shots to sneak through. Later on in the half, senior Ellen Ford broke the ice, hitting the back of the net for the only goal of the half. At the halftime whistle, the Vikes were holding on to their 1–0 lead.

To open up the third quarter, Ford scored once again doubling the lead and providing a pivotal insurance goal. After that, the Vikes defense shut down the Barons for the remainder of the game, sealing the 2–0 victory in the regional final. With the win, Whitman is now a regional champion for the second consecutive year.

The Vikes will host the Urbana Hawks (13–3) on Friday at 5:00 pm in the state quarterfinals.