Boys soccer knocks off B-CC 2–1 in overtime thriller, advances to regional final

The boys soccer team (11–3–2) knocked off the B-CC Barons (9–4–2) 2–1 in the regional semifinals in a thrilling overtime match on Friday night.

After falling to the Barons in heartbreaking fashion during the regular season, the Vikes were hungry for revenge in the regional semifinals. Coming off a dominating 3–0 win over Wootton in the opening round of the playoffs, Whitman was looking to carry the momentum into their semifinal matchup with B-CC.

The Vikes started off the game with a defensive mindset due to the Barons threatening offensive attack. It seemed to be working to perfection for the majority of the first half, but unfortunately, a defensive mishap midway through the half allowed the Barons to take a 1–0 lead. After 40 minutes of physical play, the Barons were clinging onto a one-goal lead.

The Vikes knew they were still right in the middle of the game and began to fuel a comeback. They switched to a fast-paced playstyle, looking to send as many crosses into the box as possible. The Vikes finally broke through on an incredible solo play and cross from junior Tyler Coune. After breaking the ankles of his defender, Coune set a beautiful left-footed cross into the box that was headed in by sophomore Hayden Walsh, evening the score at 1–1. After that, both teams had several high-leverage scoring opportunities with a chance to take a late lead, but neither team could find the back of the net. After an exciting and exhausting 80 minutes of play, the Vikes and Barons headed to overtime for the second time this season.

The Barons nearly ended the Vikes season for a second consecutive year, but a beautiful save from senior goalie John Treadwell and a game-saving clearance from the defense kept the score tied. The Vikes were able to drive down the field on a counterattack and eventually earn themselves a throw-in. Walsh sent in a soaring throw all the way into the box where sophomore Sean Curran was able to get just enough mustard on his header to send it into the back of the net, giving the team a 2–1 overtime victory.

The Vikes will look to take home the regional championship on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm when they host the Richard Montgomery Rockets (9–4–1).

*Prior to the upcoming contest, the girls soccer team will also be hosting a regional final at 5:00 pm. One ticket provides access to both games. Come out and support the Vikes!