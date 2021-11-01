Boys soccer season comes to an end after 3–1 defeat against BCC

The boys soccer team (9–5–1) saw their 2021 campaign come to an end Saturday afternoon after a tough loss to the BCC Barons (9–2–2) in the regional semifinals.

It was a fast paced, physical battle throughout, but the Barons controlled the lead the entire match. Just ten minutes into the game, the Barons knotted the first strike of the afternoon on a beautiful corner kick that was tapped in through traffic. The big blow for the Vikes came just a few minutes later, when senior goalkeeper Austin Mboijana was sent off the pitch with a red card, a result of picking up the ball outside the 18–yard box. For the remaining 65 minutes, the Vikes played a man down as a result of the red card. After 40 minutes, the Barons held a 1–0 lead.

Coming out of the half, the Barons were able to add another tally off a deflected cross, increasing their lead to two goals. The Vikes never gave up, however, and they continued to push the ball down the turf, resulting in several scoring opportunities. Unfortunately, they just couldn’t get the ball past the Barons’ keeper. They finally cut the deficit in half when senior Declan Javers booted home a penalty kick, giving the Vikes hope. However, their comeback efforts weren’t quite enough; a Barons goal in the closing minutes sealed the Vikes fate for good.

The Vikes finished the season an impressive 9–5–1, with plenty of highlights and memories to be saved. While it didn’t end as hoped, the Vikes will still be proud of all they accomplished.