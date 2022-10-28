Field hockey coach Krishna Jaitly (‘13) returns to old stomping grounds

Eight years after playing on the turf of the Jerome M. Marco Stadium as a student, she returned to serve as the head coach of the team that defined her high school experience.

In seventh grade, Krishna Jaitly (‘13) made a decision that changed her life. After scoring goals on an MSI Classic soccer team for nearly 10 years, Jaitly switched to scoring with a different type of ball — a field hockey ball.

The then-middle school student quickly became a star on her club team before playing for the Vikings and eventually landing a spot on the team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where she graduated with a degree in biomedical engineering in 2017. Eight years after playing on the turf of the Jerome M. Marco Stadium as a student, Jaitly returned to serve as the head coach of the team that defined her high school experience.

Jaitly fell in love with field hockey as soon as she picked up a stick at the end of her years in middle school. Her father played field hockey when he lived in India and had introduced her to the sport early on, she said.

“I got into playing a little bit with my grandma in the kitchen and with the dogs,” Jaitly said. “It wasn’t like soccer, where I had been playing it for nearly 10 years. It was a lot of fun to play and it was new.”

Jaitly and one of her friends became more involved in the sport and played on club teams before coming to Whitman, where she was determined to try out for the school’s team. During her junior year, Jaitly and her varsity teammates were runner-ups in the 4A South Regional Championship. Before graduating, she captained the varsity field hockey team as a senior, earned a spot on the all-county coach’s first team and was team MVP at the end of the 2012 season.

In the fall of her senior year, Jaitly committed to MIT to continue her academic and athletic career. From the start, she enjoyed substantial time on the field as a left-midfielder, she said.

“I was kind of surprised because I didn’t expect to play a lot, but I saw the field quite a bit starting my freshman year,” Jaitly said. “We progressively got better [and] they got the championship after I graduated, but it was cool to see how all of our hard work contributed to that ultimate goal.”

After graduation, Jaitly moved to San Antonio to pursue a career in biomedical engineering, feeling as though she had put her field hockey career behind her. However, ending her collegiate athletic career with a narrow loss at the New England Athletic Conference championships didn’t quite sit right with her, she said. Jaitly knew it was only a matter of time before she returned to the field — and one year later, she began teaching the sport to one of her supervisors in her free time as her love for the game quickly returned.

“I would always talk to one of my supervisors about how much I [missed] field hockey,” Jaitly said. “Losing your last game is never a good taste in your mouth [and] that really got me back into the fun of the sport. It brought me back to playing field hockey because of the fun, not because of the competition.”

In June 2020, Jaitly returned to Bethesda to pursue a data science certificate at the University of Maryland. When athletic director Andy Wetzel discovered she was moving back to the area, he immediately contacted her in the hopes that she would start her coaching career at Whitman as an assistant coach under James Douglas, who retired following the 2021 season.

In November 2021, Wetzel offered Jaitly a job as head coach of both the varsity and junior varsity teams — positions that Jaitly was familiar with and eager to take on, she said.

Varsity team manager Carsey Eliason, a senior, said that Jaitly has focused on improving the team dynamic and interpersonal relationships among players by pairing them together to complete drills and exercises.

“She works hard to have a relationship with everyone on the team and makes sure that we know we are in a safe space,” Eliason said.

Jaitly’s primary goal as a coach is to strengthen Whitman’s field hockey program and maintain consistently high performance, even as players graduate, she said. For varsity defense player Mia Lattin, a junior, it’s clear that the team still has a lot to work on but players see the potential for success with Jaitly as head coach.

“She’s focusing a lot on playing as a team and having a better dynamic,” Lattin said. “We still need to work on our mindset and become more cohesive, but I think we have a lot of potential and we can go really far with that.”

Jaitly said that she coaches both the junior varsity and varsity teams because she believes the JV team creates an important space for field hockey players to grow before they’re ready for varsity. Since some MCPS high schools don’t have a JV program, Jaitly signed on as coach to ensure the continued success of Whitman’s team, she said.

Jaitly hopes she’ll propel the players to another season that culminates with a run in state championships, she said. Off the field, she wants to see the team to forge strong bonds and succeed in a welcoming environment, she said.

“I’m trying to provide opportunities for student athletes,” Jaitly said. “[I want] field hockey players at Whitman to be able to have the positive experiences I had.”