Field hockey outlasts Blair 1–0

The field hockey team (10–1) shut out the Montgomery Blair Blazers (6–3) 1–0 in overtime on Monday night.

The Vikes struggled to control the ball for the first quarter, but the defense backed them up, not allowing the Blazers any scoring opportunities either. As the game progressed, the Vikes improved their ball control and began to control the pace. Even so, the Vikes still were unable to find quality scoring chances. At the end of regulation, the scoreboard remained blank, sending the Vikes into yet another overtime battle. Just a few minutes into overtime, junior Ines Foscarini struck gold, winning the game for the Vikes 1–0.

The Vikes will host the Poolesville Falcons (5–3) on Wednesday evening at 5:15 pm for their final regular season contest of the year. Prior to the game, the Vikes will have a ceremony to honor their seniors as they prepare to make the final postseason run of their high school careers.

