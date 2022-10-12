Boys soccer suffers heartbreaking 1–0 defeat to B-CC in overtime

The boys soccer team (4–3–2) fell 1–0 to the B-CC Barons (6–3–2) on Monday afternoon in the Battle of Bethesda.

The Vikes attacked the Barons right from the opening whistle, keeping the ball in B-CC territory for the majority of the first half. The Vikes organized a fast-paced style of play, creating space in the middle of the field and allowing them to send dangerous crosses into the box. However, the Barons defense stayed strong and after 40 minutes of play, the scoreboard remained blank.

The Vikes came out with the same aggression in the second half, dominating the Barons in time of possession and shots. The Barons stellar defense remained on point, not allowing the Vikes to convert any of their scoring opportunities, sending the match to overtime.

Unfortunately, as overtime rolled around, the Vikes were worn out from the physical play of regulation. With four minutes to play in overtime, the Barons deflected a ball that snuck its way past the Vikes defense, winning the game for B-CC.

The Vikes will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday at 7:15 pm when they visit the Magruder Colonels (4–5–1).