Police, security determine alleged “threat of violence” to be non-credible after investigation

Montgomery County police, MCPS security and Whitman security determined an alleged threat of violence to be non-credible after students, staff and community members alerted administrators of an inappropriate statement that was perceived as a threat online, Principal Robert Dodd told The Black & White.

Dodd notified parents of the investigation of the alleged threat in an email this morning.

“It was not a direct threat to Whitman, students at Whitman or the community,” Dodd told The Black & White. “It was an inappropriate statement that was perceived online as a threat.”

In the email, Dodd encouraged parents to remind students that all threats are considered a “cause for concern.” School counselors will also be available to meet with students and provide support, he wrote.

“Whitman is a part of a larger system so it’s incumbent upon me to immediately enlist the support and expertise of groups that are trained to investigate and look into these kinds of things,” Dodd said in an interview.

Montgomery County police officers were stationed in front of Whitman’s main entrance when students arrived at school this morning.

“When I first saw [the police] I was just confused about why they were there,” junior Helen Kelly said. “I never would have thought it was because of a threat.”

Dodd wrote in the email to parents that community members should contact administrators or the Montgomery County Police Department to report all threats of violence.

“Every alleged threat or cause for concern we take very seriously — for obvious reasons — at the school level and the school system,” Dodd said. “The police take them very seriously. Jokes or inappropriate statements that are threatening or could cause harm can have serious implications and consequences.”