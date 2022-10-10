Field hockey takes down B-CC 3–2 in the Battle of Bethesda

The field hockey team (7–1) knocked off the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barrons (6–3) 3–2 in a shootout on Saturday.

Both defenses dominated from the start, not allowing either offense to get on the board. The Vikes kept getting corners, but the Barons defense stayed vigilant, keeping the scoreboard blank throughout regulation and the first overtime. As the second overtime period began, so did shootouts. Senior Ellen Ford scored the first goal for the Vikes and junior Birgit Luteijn tallied the second. The Barons failed to convert their first two shots, giving the Vikes a clear path to victory. However, the Vikes missed their third and fourth shots while the Barons made both of theirs, evening the score up at two apiece. Junior Lucy Barrenechea stepped up and broke the tie, giving Whitman a 3–2 victory over B-CC.

The Vikes will host the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles (1–6) on Thursday at 7:00 pm.

