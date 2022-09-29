Photo of Yesterday, September 28: Whitman Fomz tryouts

Prospective Fomz — also known as “Fake Poms” — dancers spread out across the space and followed Whitman Poms dancers in a warm-up to the rhythm of upbeat music.

More than 20 seniors attended tryouts for Whitman’s Fomz team in the cafeteria yesterday night.

While Whitman’s Poms team performs during halftime and cheers on the sidelines at football games, the traditional dancers take the bench during homecoming week. After two weeks of intense preparation, Fomz will debut its dance routine at the homecoming pep rally on October 14.

After the warm-up component of tryouts, the seniors took a knee and listened to staff sponsor Jacob East, who provided details about the responsibilities of Fomz team members. East told seniors to maintain a positive attitude, attend most practices and have fun during their time on the team.

For prospective team member Arvin Kim, a senior, Fomz is an important part of Whitman’s school spirit, he said.

“Whether it be drumline, the cheer team, Poms, Fomz or the student section as a whole, the students of Whitman create and carry an unmatched energy,” Kim said. “I am humbled to be a part of that.”