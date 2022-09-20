Girls cross country finishes 6th at Bull Run Invitational

The girls cross country team competed in the Bull Run Invitational Meet at Hereford High School on Saturday.

This wasn’t the first time that many of the Whitman athletes had competed at this site. Bull Run at Hereford High School also hosts the Maryland State Cross Country Championships, where the top runners from each school are invited to compete against each other every year.

Going into the race, the Vikes were feeling confident, since they knew what to expect and how to prepare for such a daunting course.

Sophomore Katie Greenwald finished first out of the Whitman girls yet again, with a personal best of 19:45. Greenwald also finished 6th overall in the girls varsity elite race. Freshman Caroline Easley finished just a few minutes after, with a time of 21:21. The next finisher for the Vikes was junior Frederica Rosen, with a time of 22:20.

Unfortunately, the Wootton Patriots came out on top, scoring a total of 74 points to win the meet. The Vikes finished 6th out of 17 teams and tallied a total of 207 points.

The Vikes will look to pick up a victory at the Oatlands Invitational this Saturday at Tuscarora High School.

This story was updated on September 20 to correct game statistics.