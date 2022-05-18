Photo of the Day, May 18: Upperclassmen compete in Powderpuff football game

Over 50 students competed in the first-ever “Powderpuff” football competition at Radnor Elementary School this afternoon. Student organizers facilitated the friendly two-hand touch football game between junior and senior girls, with varsity football players coaching competitors on both teams. Seniors Henry Sowells and Kaveh Arsanjani coached for the senior team and juniors Rohin Dahiya and Luke Mordan coached the junior team.

The 15 juniors found themselves severely outnumbered but managed to come out on top with a 14-7 victory over the more than 40 seniors.

Junior Brooke Whitman, a safety, racked up four interceptions during the game, sparking a ruthless defense from her team, while senior Alex Aronie, who played multiple positions, contributed to the majority of her team’s offense.

Approximately 50 Whitman students attended the game, filling the sidelines of the elementary school’s field. Upperclassmen circulated information about the tryouts and game in the weeks leading up to the events. To form the teams, organizers held tryouts on May 2. Since the student coaches didn’t cut any players, the tryouts served as a practice for the teams.