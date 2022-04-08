Student brings BB gun to Whitman, police respond

Montgomery County police responded to reports of a student in possession of an airsoft gun at Walt Whitman High School today. School officials contacted police after a student alerted administrators that a firearm was potentially present in the school building.

Montgomery County police and school security responded to reports of a student in possession of an airsoft BB gun at Walt Whitman High School today, Principal Robert Dodd wrote in an email to community members this afternoon.

School officials contacted police after a student alerted administrators that a firearm was potentially present in the school building, Dodd told The Black & White. The student showed the weapon to another student but did not threaten anyone, he said.

“We were able to ascertain that it was a facsimile weapon,” Dodd said. “Police took possession of the facsimile weapon, and in that process, we were able to make sure that everyone was safe and secure.”

As of 1:00 p.m., the student in question was no longer on the school’s campus, the principal said.

Two Community Engagement Officers (CEOs) initially responded to the incident, Dodd said. The incident follows MCPS’ announcement on Thursday that it plans to sign an updated agreement with the Montgomery County Police Department that would increase police presence in schools. School district officials intend to implement the agreement after students return from spring break, according to the community message.

“The possession of a weapon or weapon facsimile in the Montgomery County Public Schools is strictly prohibited,” Dodd wrote in an email. “Students who engage in behavior that threatens the safety of our school community will be subject to serious disciplinary action in accordance with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct.”

This is a developing story.