College Football Playoff Entrance Survey, Part Two I The B&W Sports Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel and Daniel Miller
December 30, 2021

In part two of this two part College Football Playoff episode, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and B&W columnist Daniel Miller make their predictions for each CFP semifinal matchup. They discuss how Cincinnati can keep up with Alabama, how Georgia’s SEC Championship loss will affect their play, whether Michigan can exploit Georgia’s historic defense, keys to both games, intriguing individual matchups and more.