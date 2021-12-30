College Football Playoff Entrance Survey, Part Two I The B&W Sports Podcast
December 30, 2021
In part two of this two part College Football Playoff episode, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and B&W columnist Daniel Miller make their predictions for each CFP semifinal matchup. They discuss how Cincinnati can keep up with Alabama, how Georgia’s SEC Championship loss will affect their play, whether Michigan can exploit Georgia’s historic defense, keys to both games, intriguing individual matchups and more.