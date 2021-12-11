Girls basketball edges out rival BCC 42–35

The girls basketball team (2–0) prevailed over BCC (1–1) in a very tight matchup on Friday night.

The Vikes started out strong in the first quarter. Their defense in the paint was solid, only allowing BCC to scrape seven points through. The Vikes were able to put 12 points on the board putting them up 12–7 to end the first quarter.

The second quarter exhibited a change in momentum. The Barons came out guns blazing scoring 13 points in the quarter. The Vikes couldn’t match the scoring power of the Barons, only scoring four points through the duration of eight minutes. Despite this, senior Ava James had a spectacular defensive play in the paint to prevent another good scoring opportunity for the Barons. The Vikes were down 16–20 heading into halftime.

To begin the third quarter, senior Alex Aronie took on two BCC players to grab two points for the Vikes with a layup. Whitman took back the lead late in the quarter, and junior Caroline Cook ended the eight minutes with a vital three to boost the Vikes’ confidence heading into the finale of the game up 27–25.

The Vikes were off to the races in the fourth quarter displaying stellar defense and offense. Three threes late in the quarter from James, Cook and Aronie secured the game for the Vikes. Cook also made a great stop at the end of the quarter to grant the Vikes possession in the final seconds of the game. The Vikes took the win 42–35.

James, Cook and Aronie had tremendous nights offensively scoring 13, 13 and 11 points respectively. Aronie and senior Aanya Rathod also led the team in assists, each with three.

The Vikes look to continue their success on Tuesday at home against Paint Branch (1–1) at 7:15 p.m.