Girls soccer beats WJ 2–1 to advance to regionals

The girls soccer team (11–2–1) played a dominant game against the Walter Johnson Wildcats (11–4) to move on to regionals on Friday night at WJ.

The girls soccer team lost to the Wildcats earlier in the season, so entering the game the Vikes knew it was going to be a tough battle. Whitman fans traveled in numbers to see their Vikes take on WJ, creating a student section bigger than the home team’s. In the first half, play was almost even. The Vikes used their speed on the wings to get crosses into the box, but unfortunately they couldn’t put anything past the keeper. The scoreboard stayed blank heading into halftime.

Just a few minutes into the second half, the lights illuminating the field went out. Fans and players sat in darkness as WJ tried to figure out what was causing the power outage. As the lights came back on, the Vikes were ready to play. About halfway through the half, junior Charlotte Shapiro lined up to take a free kick. She sent a picture-perfect ball to the top of the box where sophomore Gemma Davitian was able to finish it. Just a few minutes later, junior Maya Wiese called her own number and sent a rocket into the back of the net. The Vikes ended the game with the 2–0 win.

They look to face the Wootton Patriots (12–1–1) at Wootton on Tuesday night in what is sure to be an exciting matchup.