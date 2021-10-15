Battle of Bethesda turns into blowout of Bethesda: Boys soccer dominated by BCC 3–0

The boys soccer team (5–4–1) got tossed around all night long on Tuesday night, resulting in a 3–0 annihilation by the Barons.

The highly anticipated Battle of Bethesda did not go the way the Vikes wanted it to. Right from the opening whistle, it felt like Vikes didn’t have the energy they were accustomed to playing with. They lost the majority of 50-50 balls and struggled to get high quality shots on goal. After 40 minutes of grim play, the Barons had a comfortable 2–0 lead.

The Vikes came out of the locker room with more fire than the first half, but unfortunately, that just wasn’t enough. They got a few good looks on goal but were unable to cash in. To make matters worse, the Barons were able to increase their lead to 3–0, allowing them to watch the final minutes of the clock tick down without breaking a sweat.

The Vikes will look to bounce back in a big way Saturday afternoon when they travel up to Clarksburg to take on the Coyotes (0–7–1).