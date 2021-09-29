Wootton serves up a loss against girls volleyball
September 29, 2021
The girl’s volleyball team (3–2) lost to Wootton (3–0) in a hard fought game.
The Vikes kept it close the entire match against a talented Patriots team. The contentious game started off with a 23–25 first set loss for the Vikes. They fought back, and played with grit and effort throughout the second set despite losing 28–30. In the final set, the Vikes couldn’t keep up, losing 17–25.
“We went into the game knowing Wootton was a tough team which really pushed us to do our best,” outside hitter Alessia Pedrazzini said. “I think it was one of our best games. The team did great and I couldn’t be happier.”
The Vikes will try to break their cold spell at home against Churchill on Wednesday.
