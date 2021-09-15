The disjointed Packers, a Rams nirvana, Kyler (!!!) and more Week 1 takes | The B&W Sports Podcast
September 15, 2021
Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel is joined by B&W business member Will Vander Wal and Whitman senior Guy Mayo to break down Week 1 of the NFL season. They discuss what the heck happened to the Packers, Browns-Chiefs, standout rookies, overreactions and more.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy reporting, writing and podcasting, all three of which I can do on the B&W.
If you could see one movie for the first time again, what would it be?
Kung Fu Panda
Why did you join the Black and White?
To help spread the news (literally).
What's your favorite song?
A tale of 2 cites J.cole
