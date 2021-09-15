The disjointed Packers, a Rams nirvana, Kyler (!!!) and more Week 1 takes | The B&W Sports Podcast

The+disjointed+Packers%2C+a+Rams+nirvana%2C+Kyler+%28%21%21%21%29+and+more+Week+1+takes+%7C+The+B%26W+Sports+Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel, Will Vander Wal, and Guy Mayo
September 15, 2021

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel is joined by B&W business member Will Vander Wal and Whitman senior Guy Mayo to break down Week 1 of the NFL season. They discuss what the heck happened to the Packers, Browns-Chiefs, standout rookies, overreactions and more.