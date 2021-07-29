Senior Destinations 2021
July 29, 2021
How to use the Senior Destinations Map:
Click the upper left button or the markers on the map to view students and schools. Clicking the upper right full-screen button will bring you to the full feature map which contains the search function.
Below is the full list of students and destinations:
|
Last name (Full)
|
First name (Legal)
|
Nickname
|
University Name
|
Gap year/working?
|Abdullaeva
|Camilla
|University of Rochester
|Adams
|Ella
|University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
|Adams
|Holly
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Addis
|Bethel
|Northeastern University
|Albert
|Samantha
|Sammy
|University of Oregon
|Alexander
|Pía
|Dartmouth College
|An
|Chunlin
|Barnard College
|Aslan
|Defne
|University of Southern California
|Audas
|Andrew
|Colgate University
|Azaan
|Muhammad
|Azaan
|Northeastern University
|Baisinger-Rosen
|Benjamin
|Ben
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Baker-McKee
|Livia
|Livy lu
|Belmont University
|Bartels
|Bennett
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|Bartleman
|Alexander
|Alex
|Michigan State University
|Bautista
|Chloe
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|Bazan
|Sebastian
|Colorado State University
|Benke
|Jorian
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Berger
|Ava
|Ringling College of Art and Design
|Berger
|Anna
|Lehigh University
|Berkhout
|Finn
|University of Amsterdam, PPLE
|Bhattacharjee
|Rhea
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Bird
|Ezra
|Ezra
|University of Southern California
|Blanks
|Eli
|Northwestern University
|Blitz
|Marc
|Tufts University
|Bowers
|John
|Jack
|University of Tampa
|Brady
|Lillian
|Lily
|College of Charleston
|Branson
|Clarissa
|Yes
|Brenner
|Boulder
|Bo
|University of Arizona
|Brody
|Lucrezia
|Lu
|American University
|Brody
|Isabella
|Bella
|University of California, Santa Barbara
|Bronfman
|Daniel
|University of Virginia
|Brown
|Benjamin
|Ben
|University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
|Brown
|Francesca
|Fran
|Miami University
|Brown
|Abigail
|Abby
|Sarah Lawrence College
|Bunch
|Anna
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|Buxton
|Emma
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Canniff
|Margaret
|Maggie
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Carrington
|James
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Cashin
|Sophie
|Coastal Carolina University
|Chamberlin
|Riggs
|Virginia Tech
|Chambers
|Ava
|Syracuse University
|Chapman
|Tyler
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Chen
|Abigail
|Abby
|University of Pennsylvania
|Chirico
|Zachary
|Zack
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Cho
|Halle
|Johns Hopkins University
|Clark
|Elliot
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Connell
|Brennan
|The New School in New York City
|Conway
|Roman
|Roman
|Wake Forest University
|Cook
|Charlotte
|College of William & Mary/University of St. Andrews Dual Degree
|Cooper
|Chloe
|University of Virginia
|Cooper
|Alec
|Coop
|University of Virginia
|Costello
|Téa
|Towson University
|Cronin
|Julia
|Oberlin College
|Cubillos Valdes
|Trinidad
|Trini
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Darragh
|Connor
|University of California, Santa Barbara
|Davis
|John
|None
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|De Pue
|Valentine
|Vrije Universiteit Brussel
|Dervishi
|Adri
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County
|Dervishi
|Joni
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Dickstein
|Matthew
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Diouf
|Satine
|J go by first name
|University of New Mexico, Albuquerque
|Dobbins
|Alexandra
|Alex
|Tufts University
|Dodson Jr.
|Andrew
|Drew
|Salisbury University
|Druehl
|Sebastian
|Colgate University
|Dulany
|Althea
|Princeton University
|Eagle
|Anna
|Anna
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Eagle
|Andrew
|University of Virginia
|Ehrlich
|Max
|University of Pittsburgh
|Einberg
|Lukas
|University of Maryland (College Park)
|Eisenberg
|Olivia
|University of Vermont
|Eisenberg
|Chloe
|University of Delaware
|Ejiogu
|Deshawn
|Harvard College
|Eliason
|Stetson
|University of Georgia
|Ellis
|Spencer
|Ithaca College
|Ellis
|Abigail
|Abby
|University of Vermont
|Elorza
|Juan Luis
|Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (Campus de Getafe)
|Esherick
|Grayson
|Gracie
|The University of Alabama
|Esquenet
|Sophia
|Macalester College
|Fang
|Connor
|Case Western Reserve University
|Fang
|Tyson
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Fay
|Josephine
|Josie
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Federing
|Julia
|Emerson College
|Feigin
|Ethan
|Tufts University
|Fisher
|Andrew
|Tufts University
|Fitzgerald
|Allison
|Salisbury University
|Fleck
|Alexa
|Lexi
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Fleming
|Katherine
|Kit
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Fletcher
|Patrick
|Lafayette College
|Fong
|Cameron
|Virginia Tech
|Frankel
|Luke
|Tulane Univeristy
|Fratzscher
|Celina
|University of Toronto, St. George
|Friedland
|Marlo
|Sewer Rat
|Florida State University
|Friedman
|Mia
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Friloux
|Aimee
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Galvez
|Katherine Galvez
|Kat
|Lake Forest College
|Gambrell
|Dakota
|Virginia Tech
|Garcia
|Kathryn
|Katie
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Garner
|Leila
|Boston University
|Giacchino
|Natalia
|University of Utah
|Gilley
|Catherine
|Connor
|University of Southern California
|Ginsky
|Kaya
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Glazier
|Logan
|Vanderbilt University
|Godschalk
|Peter
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Godschalk
|Peter
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|Goldberg
|Toby
|Washington University in St Louis
|Goldberg
|Lucy
|Wellesley College
|Goldman
|Jack
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Golub
|Jerry
|Auburn University
|Golub
|Henry
|Virginia Tech
|Goncalves de Azeredo
|Cecilia
|Sarah Lawrence College
|Gonzalez Alvarez
|Paula
|École Polytechnique de Paris
|Gordon
|Jamison
|Jamie
|Vanderbilt University
|Gorlenko
|Katerina
|Kat
|University Of Maryland, College Park
|Grau
|Allison
|Ally
|Pennsylvania State University
|Gravatt
|Gillian
|Rice University
|Grumet
|Isabella
|Bella
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Guerrere
|Renee
|California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
|Gwyn
|Kipper
|Purdue University
|Haber
|Taylor
|Dartmouth College
|Hall
|Abigail
|Columbia University
|Hamman
|Stella
|University of Vermont
|Hane
|Maxwell
|Maxwell
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Yes
|Harkins
|Joshua
|Middlebury College
|Harris
|Maayan
|Drexel University
|Harrison
|Lia
|Tufts University
|Heberlee
|Samantha
|Sammy
|Vanderbilt University
|Helf
|Gideon
|“Juice”
|New York University
|Henning
|Audrey
|University of California, San Diego
|Hill
|Christian
|Elon University
|Hillman
|Molli
|Wake Forest University
|Hotchkiss
|Brandon
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Hull
|Claudia
|George Washington University
|Imperial
|Carlisle
|Charlie
|Princeton University
|Infeld
|Brady
|University of Alabama
|Jabara
|James
|Cornell University
|jacobi
|katherine
|campbell
|Appalachian State University
|Janeiro
|Marta
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Jevtich
|Jacqueline
|College of Charleston
|Jin
|Jiahe
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Joftus
|Cayla
|Wesleyan University
|Johnson
|Tatiana
|Tati
|American University
|Jones
|Margaret
|Meg
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Jones
|Spencer
|University of Cincinnati
|Kachoria
|Lekha
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Kaplan
|Joseph
|Joe
|Northeastern University
|Kawakami
|Aki
|Yes
|Kemp
|Madeline
|Maddie
|Bates College
|Kentell
|Diana
|Pratt Institute, Brooklyn
|Kim
|Joshua
|Stanford University
|Kiron
|Martin
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Klubes
|Sophia
|Pennsylvania State University
|Koralasbayev
|Kamila
|Kamila
|University of Florida
|Krauth
|Maxwell
|Max
|University of California, Santa Barbara
|Kreutzberg
|Geoffrey
|Geoff
|Purdue University
|Kulbashny
|Anna
|Anna
|Lewis and Clark College
|Kuntamukkala
|Neesha
|Wake Forest University
|Kwaterski
|Bella
|California Institute of Technology
|Lambert
|Mathilde
|Columbia University/Sciences Po Dual Degree
|Lanz
|Nadia
|Nadia
|Yes
|Lapidus
|Sara
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Laprade
|Madeline
|Maddie
|University of Iowa, REACH
|Larson
|Michaela
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Larson
|Christian
|DePaul University
|Lawson
|Kyle
|Laws
|University of Arizona
|Le
|Vincent
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Learn
|Bella
|New York University
|Lee
|William
|Will
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Lee
|Joon
|Trey
|Yes
|Lennie
|Matthew
|Stanford University
|Leonhardt
|Jonah
|Yes
|Lerner
|Natalie
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Lerner
|Jordan
|College of William & Mary
|lesser
|chloe
|Oberlin College
|Leventer
|Robert
|Bobby
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Levine
|Samantha
|Syracuse University
|Levine-Schenk
|Jordan
|Cornell University
|Levy
|Eva
|University of Pennsylvania
|Lindstrom
|Jonathan
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Lipsitz
|Rachael
|Pennsylvania State University
|Liu
|Caroline
|Northwestern University
|London
|Emily
|Rice University
|Ludwig
|Zachary
|Zach
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Maciejewski
|Chloe
|Case Western Reserve University
|Madeddu
|Nina
|Trinity College, Dublin
|Maggin
|Jordan
|Tony two to gues
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Magnus
|Percy
|Denison University
|Main
|Isabella
|University of Texas, Austin
|Mallios
|Bennett
|Syracuse University
|Mande
|Matthew
|Matt
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Margolis
|Marc
|Emory University
|Marks
|Gabriel
|Gabe
|Pennsylvania State University
|Martin
|Finn
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Martino
|Michael
|Tino
|High Point University
|Marzolf-Miller
|James
|McGill University
|Maupin
|Alexa
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|McArdle
|Cecily
|Amsterdam University College
|McCrystal
|David
|Pennsylvania State University
|McGrath
|Mary Grace
|Mary Grace
|University of Vermont
|McGuire
|Grace
|Davidson College
|McGuire
|John
|Jack
|Middlebury College
|McLaughlin
|Ida
|United States Military Academy, West Point
|McLeod
|Sasha
|cookie
|Boston University
|McNulty
|Charlotte
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Meline
|Theodore
|Theo
|Wake Forest University
|Meng
|Bridget
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Merenstein
|Simon
|Case Western Reserve University
|Mintz
|Jocelyn
|Jocie
|Northwestern University
|Modell
|Sophia
|Florida State University
|Mohammadian
|Barzin
|Indiana University
|Molina
|Daniel
|Danny
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Monroe
|Sophie
|Cornell University
|Morgan
|Jaclyn
|The University of Texas, Austin
|Muchimba
|Lily
|Arizona State University
|Mulford
|Samantha
|Sam
|Rice University
|Mumm
|Nicholas
|Nick
|Indiana University, Kelley School of Business
|Nickerson
|Samuel
|Sam
|Denison University
|Niyogi
|Nikhil
|McDaniel College
|Nowell
|Margaret
|Maggie
|University of Maryland, College Park
|O’Connell
|Gregory
|Greg
|The George Washington University
|O’Connor
|Ryan
|Virginia Tech
|O’Hara
|Megan
|University of South Carolina
|Ohana
|Brielle
|Cornell University
|Olsen
|Charles
|Charlie
|University of Virginia
|Ota
|Risako
|Lisa
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Padgett
|Esme
|n/a
|Durham University
|Pampillonia
|Jane
|Belmont University
|Paras
|Peter
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Park
|Aaron
|Virginia Tech
|Parker
|Faith
|Dickinson College
|Pechilis
|Audrey
|University of California, Santa Barbara
|Pedreros
|Emilia
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Personeni
|Ottavia
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Peters
|Gavin
|College Of Charleston
|Peterson
|Nicole
|James Madison University
|Polan
|Matthew
|Lincoln
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Prill
|Isabella
|Izzy
|Savannah College of Art and Design
|Putnam
|Eli
|Davidson College
|Qin
|Richard
|Emory University
|Radakovic
|Sandra
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Radcliffe
|Nathaniel
|Nate
|Wake Forest University
|Rahbin
|Sam
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Reeder
|Colby
|Colby
|The Citadel
|Riso
|Morgan
|Texas Christian University
|Robinson
|Thomas
|George Mason University
|Robinson
|Lily
|The University of Edinburgh
|Rodgers
|Susan
|Georgetown University
|Rojas
|Margot
|Ceu San Pablo University of Madrid
|Rommel
|Ashley
|University of Virginia
|Rommel
|Katelyn
|University of South Carolina
|Rosenstein
|Jolie
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Roy
|Ankan
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Rubin
|Samantha
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Ruiz
|Alicia
|Georgetown University
|Ryan
|Ella
|College of William and Mary
|Ryan
|Matthew
|Matt
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County
|Safford
|Zachary
|Zach
|Northeastern
|Sagner
|Charles
|Charlie
|Columbia University
|Saletan
|Miriam
|Smith College
|Sandler
|Jacob
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Sankar
|Anisha
|University of Pittsburgh
|Santora
|Meghan
|Meghan
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Sawant
|Shivani
|Smith College
|Schaner
|Gabriel
|Gabe
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Schimpl
|Manuel
|University of Liverpool
|Schulman
|Sander
|University of Maryland
|Schwarz
|Sebastian
|Husson University
|Scissors
|Rachel
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Seevers
|John
|Jack
|University of California, Santa Barbara
|She
|Jeannie
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Yes
|sheldon
|willoughby
|willo
|Tufts University, SMFA/main campus
|Shnerson
|Claire
|Tulane University
|Shojaei
|Ryan
|Colgate University
|Shroff
|Meera
|Vassar College
|Shroff
|Ela
|Vanderbilt University
|Siddique
|Zayaan
|Baws
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Siegall
|Dawn
|Tulane University
|Silva Ritter
|Leonardo
|Leo
|University of Westminster
|Smith
|Lila
|Ohio University
|Solomon
|Jessica
|Jess
|Georgetown University
|Solomon
|Samuel
|Sam
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Solomon
|Bryan
|University of North Dakota
|Sonne
|William
|Will
|Middlebury College
|Sorkin
|Claire
|University of Virginia
|Spector
|Jacob
|Jack
|Swarthmore College
|Spicer
|Cameron
|Northeastern University
|Spicer
|Therice
|Tess
|University of Georgia
|Sporkin
|Emily
|Boston University
|Steinmiller
|Summer
|Yale University
|Stenger
|Kennedy
|University of South Carolina
|Stoll
|Reuben
|Reuben
|Juniata College
|Stricker
|Benjamin
|Ben
|University of Notre Dame
|Su
|Margot
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|Sullivan
|Riley
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Sullivan
|Brendan
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|Sussman
|Solomon
|Joey
|Yes
|Sutcliffe
|Ava
|The University of Mississippi
|swiggett
|hailee
|Brigham Young University, Provo
|Tamez
|Patricio
|University of Toronto, Scarborough
|Tang
|Annie
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County
|Taylor
|Eleanor
|Bryn Mawr College
|Tayman
|Thomas
|Tommy
|University of Virginia
|Thomas
|Gabriel
|Gabe
|Lake Forest College
|Titlebaum
|Eve
|Tulane University
|Tong
|Sarah
|New York University
|Trainor
|Luke
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Tutt
|Mary-Austin
|Dickinson College
|Tyler
|Olivia
|Liv
|Pratt Institute, Brooklyn
|Ulku
|Leyla
|University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
|Upadhya
|Sohan
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|Valdes-Houghton
|Bella
|Loyola Marymount University
|Vohra
|Dylan
|Dilly Dilly
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Von Pechmann
|Ian
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Wagner
|Ethan
|Kenyon College
|Waldman
|Benjamin
|Ben
|University of Chicago
|Waldvogel
|Abby
|Abby
|University of Denver
|Wang
|Andrew
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Wang
|Heather
|Dartmouth College
|Warner
|Andrew
|Drew
|Tulane University
|Weerakoon
|Kushan
|Harvard College
|Weisman
|Alissa
|Colorado College
|Werkman
|Tyler
|Virginia Tech
|White
|Zoe
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Widra
|Nicole
|Nikki
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Wiese
|Ted
|Syracuse University
|Wilfred
|Kaelan
|Towson University
|Williams jr
|John B
|Will
|Clemson University
|wohl
|lila
|American University
|Wolfe
|Josephine
|Josie
|Emerson College
|Xiong
|Angela
|Johns Hopkins University
|Xu
|Haige
|Higer
|Pennsylvania State University
|Yarden
|Erez
|Yes
|Young
|Madeline
|Maddie
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Zambri
|Ava
|University of Virginia
|Zhao
|Madison
|Pacific College of Oriental Medicine
|Zindler
|Zachary
|Zack
|University of Florida
|Zitko
|Jan
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy making graphics and art. I also love working with others who have the same interests as me.
What's your favorite song?
Purple Rain by Prince
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.