Senior Destinations 2021

By Christina Xiong
July 29, 2021

How to use the Senior Destinations Map:

Click the upper left button or the markers on the map to view students and schools. Clicking the upper right full-screen button will bring you to the full feature map which contains the search function.

Below is the full list of students and destinations:

 

Last name (Full)
First name (Legal)
Nickname
University Name
Gap year/working?
Abdullaeva Camilla University of Rochester
Adams Ella University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
Adams Holly University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Addis Bethel Northeastern University
Albert Samantha Sammy University of Oregon
Alexander Pía Dartmouth College
An Chunlin Barnard College
Aslan Defne University of Southern California
Audas Andrew Colgate University
Azaan Muhammad Azaan Northeastern University
Baisinger-Rosen Benjamin Ben Washington University in St. Louis
Baker-McKee Livia Livy lu Belmont University
Bartels Bennett Indiana University, Bloomington
Bartleman Alexander Alex Michigan State University
Bautista Chloe Indiana University, Bloomington
Bazan Sebastian Colorado State University
Benke Jorian Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Berger Ava Ringling College of Art and Design
Berger Anna Lehigh University
Berkhout Finn University of Amsterdam, PPLE
Bhattacharjee Rhea Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Bird Ezra Ezra University of Southern California
Blanks Eli Northwestern University
Blitz Marc Tufts University
Bowers John Jack University of Tampa
Brady Lillian Lily College of Charleston
Branson Clarissa Yes
Brenner Boulder Bo University of Arizona
Brody Lucrezia Lu American University
Brody Isabella Bella University of California, Santa Barbara
Bronfman Daniel University of Virginia
Brown Benjamin Ben University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
Brown Francesca Fran Miami University
Brown Abigail Abby Sarah Lawrence College
Bunch Anna Indiana University, Bloomington
Buxton Emma University of California, Los Angeles
Canniff Margaret Maggie Rochester Institute of Technology
Carrington James University of Wisconsin, Madison
Cashin Sophie Coastal Carolina University
Chamberlin Riggs Virginia Tech
Chambers Ava Syracuse University
Chapman Tyler University of Wisconsin, Madison
Chen Abigail Abby University of Pennsylvania
Chirico Zachary Zack Stevens Institute of Technology
Cho Halle Johns Hopkins University
Clark Elliot Carnegie Mellon University
Connell Brennan The New School in New York City
Conway Roman Roman Wake Forest University
Cook Charlotte College of William & Mary/University of St. Andrews Dual Degree
Cooper Chloe University of Virginia
Cooper Alec Coop University of Virginia
Costello Téa Towson University
Cronin Julia Oberlin College
Cubillos Valdes Trinidad Trini University of Maryland, College Park
Darragh Connor University of California, Santa Barbara
Davis John None University of Colorado, Boulder
De Pue Valentine Vrije Universiteit Brussel
Dervishi Adri University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Dervishi Joni University of Maryland, College Park
Dickstein Matthew University of Maryland, College Park
Diouf Satine J go by first name University of New Mexico, Albuquerque
Dobbins Alexandra Alex Tufts University
Dodson Jr. Andrew Drew Salisbury University
Druehl Sebastian Colgate University
Dulany Althea Princeton University
Eagle Anna Anna University of Wisconsin, Madison
Eagle Andrew University of Virginia
Ehrlich Max University of Pittsburgh
Einberg Lukas University of Maryland (College Park)
Eisenberg Olivia University of Vermont
Eisenberg Chloe University of Delaware
Ejiogu Deshawn Harvard College
Eliason Stetson University of Georgia
Ellis Spencer Ithaca College
Ellis Abigail Abby University of Vermont
Elorza Juan Luis Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (Campus de Getafe)
Esherick Grayson Gracie The University of Alabama
Esquenet Sophia Macalester College
Fang Connor Case Western Reserve University
Fang Tyson University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Fay Josephine Josie University of Maryland, College Park
Federing Julia Emerson College
Feigin Ethan Tufts University
Fisher Andrew Tufts University
Fitzgerald Allison Salisbury University
Fleck Alexa Lexi University of California, Los Angeles
Fleming Katherine Kit University of Maryland, College Park
Fletcher Patrick Lafayette College
Fong Cameron Virginia Tech
Frankel Luke Tulane Univeristy
Fratzscher Celina University of Toronto, St. George
Friedland Marlo Sewer Rat Florida State University
Friedman Mia University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Friloux Aimee University of California, Los Angeles
Galvez Katherine Galvez Kat Lake Forest College
Gambrell Dakota Virginia Tech
Garcia Kathryn Katie University of Maryland, College Park
Garner Leila Boston University
Giacchino Natalia University of Utah
Gilley Catherine Connor University of Southern California
Ginsky Kaya University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Glazier Logan Vanderbilt University
Godschalk Peter University of Wisconsin, Madison
Goldberg Toby Washington University in St Louis
Goldberg Lucy Wellesley College
Goldman Jack University of Wisconsin, Madison
Golub Jerry Auburn University
Golub Henry Virginia Tech
Goncalves de Azeredo Cecilia Sarah Lawrence College
Gonzalez Alvarez Paula École Polytechnique de Paris
Gordon Jamison Jamie Vanderbilt University
Gorlenko Katerina Kat University Of Maryland, College Park
Grau Allison Ally Pennsylvania State University
Gravatt Gillian Rice University
Grumet Isabella Bella University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Guerrere Renee California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
Gwyn Kipper Purdue University
Haber Taylor Dartmouth College
Hall Abigail Columbia University
Hamman Stella University of Vermont
Hane Maxwell Maxwell University of Colorado, Boulder Yes
Harkins Joshua Middlebury College
Harris Maayan Drexel University
Harrison Lia Tufts University
Heberlee Samantha Sammy Vanderbilt University
Helf Gideon “Juice” New York University
Henning Audrey University of California, San Diego
Hill Christian Elon University
Hillman Molli Wake Forest University
Hotchkiss Brandon University of Wisconsin, Madison
Hull Claudia George Washington University
Imperial Carlisle Charlie Princeton University
Infeld Brady University of Alabama
Jabara James Cornell University
jacobi katherine campbell Appalachian State University
Janeiro Marta University of Maryland, College Park
Jevtich Jacqueline College of Charleston
Jin Jiahe Washington University in St. Louis
Joftus Cayla Wesleyan University
Johnson Tatiana Tati American University
Jones Margaret Meg University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Jones Spencer University of Cincinnati
Kachoria Lekha University of Wisconsin, Madison
Kaplan Joseph Joe Northeastern University
Kawakami Aki Yes
Kemp Madeline Maddie Bates College
Kentell Diana Pratt Institute, Brooklyn
Kim Joshua Stanford University
Kiron Martin University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Klubes Sophia Pennsylvania State University
Koralasbayev Kamila Kamila University of Florida
Krauth Maxwell Max University of California, Santa Barbara
Kreutzberg Geoffrey Geoff Purdue University
Kulbashny Anna Anna Lewis and Clark College
Kuntamukkala Neesha Wake Forest University
Kwaterski Bella California Institute of Technology
Lambert Mathilde Columbia University/Sciences Po Dual Degree
Lanz Nadia Nadia Yes
Lapidus Sara Washington University in St. Louis
Laprade Madeline Maddie University of Iowa, REACH
Larson Michaela University of Wisconsin, Madison
Larson Christian DePaul University
Lawson Kyle Laws University of Arizona
Le Vincent Rochester Institute of Technology
Learn Bella New York University
Lee William Will University of California, Los Angeles
Lee Joon Trey Yes
Lennie Matthew Stanford University
Leonhardt Jonah Yes
Lerner Natalie Washington University in St. Louis
Lerner Jordan College of William & Mary
lesser chloe Oberlin College
Leventer Robert Bobby Rochester Institute of Technology
Levine Samantha Syracuse University
Levine-Schenk Jordan Cornell University
Levy Eva University of Pennsylvania
Lindstrom Jonathan Carnegie Mellon University
Lipsitz Rachael Pennsylvania State University
Liu Caroline Northwestern University
London Emily Rice University
Ludwig Zachary Zach University of Maryland, College Park
Maciejewski Chloe Case Western Reserve University
Madeddu Nina Trinity College, Dublin
Maggin Jordan Tony two to gues University of Maryland, College Park
Magnus Percy Denison University
Main Isabella University of Texas, Austin
Mallios Bennett Syracuse University
Mande Matthew Matt Washington University in St. Louis
Margolis Marc Emory University
Marks Gabriel Gabe Pennsylvania State University
Martin Finn University of California, Los Angeles
Martino Michael Tino High Point University
Marzolf-Miller James McGill University
Maupin Alexa University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
McArdle Cecily Amsterdam University College
McCrystal David Pennsylvania State University
McGrath Mary Grace Mary Grace University of Vermont
McGuire Grace Davidson College
McGuire John Jack Middlebury College
McLaughlin Ida United States Military Academy, West Point
McLeod Sasha cookie Boston University
McNulty Charlotte University of Maryland, College Park
Meline Theodore Theo Wake Forest University
Meng Bridget University of California, Los Angeles
Merenstein Simon Case Western Reserve University
Mintz Jocelyn Jocie Northwestern University
Modell Sophia Florida State University
Mohammadian Barzin Indiana University
Molina Daniel Danny University of Wisconsin, Madison
Monroe Sophie Cornell University
Morgan Jaclyn The University of Texas, Austin
Muchimba Lily Arizona State University
Mulford Samantha Sam Rice University
Mumm Nicholas Nick Indiana University, Kelley School of Business
Nickerson Samuel Sam Denison University
Niyogi Nikhil McDaniel College
Nowell Margaret Maggie University of Maryland, College Park
O’Connell Gregory Greg The George Washington University
O’Connor Ryan Virginia Tech
O’Hara Megan University of South Carolina
Ohana Brielle Cornell University
Olsen Charles Charlie University of Virginia
Ota Risako Lisa University of California, Los Angeles
Padgett Esme n/a Durham University
Pampillonia Jane Belmont University
Paras Peter University of Maryland, College Park
Park Aaron Virginia Tech
Parker Faith Dickinson College
Pechilis Audrey University of California, Santa Barbara
Pedreros Emilia University of Maryland, College Park
Personeni Ottavia Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Peters Gavin College Of Charleston
Peterson Nicole James Madison University
Polan Matthew Lincoln University of Maryland, College Park
Prill Isabella Izzy Savannah College of Art and Design
Putnam Eli Davidson College
Qin Richard Emory University
Radakovic Sandra University of Maryland, College Park
Radcliffe Nathaniel Nate Wake Forest University
Rahbin Sam University of Maryland, College Park
Reeder Colby Colby The Citadel
Riso Morgan Texas Christian University
Robinson Thomas George Mason University
Robinson Lily The University of Edinburgh
Rodgers Susan Georgetown University
Rojas Margot Ceu San Pablo University of Madrid
Rommel Ashley University of Virginia
Rommel Katelyn University of South Carolina
Rosenstein Jolie University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Roy Ankan University of Maryland, College Park
Rubin Samantha University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Ruiz Alicia Georgetown University
Ryan Ella College of William and Mary
Ryan Matthew Matt University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Safford Zachary Zach Northeastern
Sagner Charles Charlie Columbia University
Saletan Miriam Smith College
Sandler Jacob University of Maryland, College Park
Sankar Anisha University of Pittsburgh
Santora Meghan Meghan University of Maryland, College Park
Sawant Shivani Smith College
Schaner Gabriel Gabe University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Schimpl Manuel University of Liverpool
Schulman Sander University of Maryland
Schwarz Sebastian Husson University
Scissors Rachel University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Seevers John Jack University of California, Santa Barbara
She Jeannie Massachusetts Institute of Technology Yes
sheldon willoughby willo Tufts University, SMFA/main campus
Shnerson Claire Tulane University
Shojaei Ryan Colgate University
Shroff Meera Vassar College
Shroff Ela Vanderbilt University
Siddique Zayaan Baws University of Maryland, College Park
Siegall Dawn Tulane University
Silva Ritter Leonardo Leo University of Westminster
Smith Lila Ohio University
Solomon Jessica Jess Georgetown University
Solomon Samuel Sam University of Wisconsin, Madison
Solomon Bryan University of North Dakota
Sonne William Will Middlebury College
Sorkin Claire University of Virginia
Spector Jacob Jack Swarthmore College
Spicer Cameron Northeastern University
Spicer Therice Tess University of Georgia
Sporkin Emily Boston University
Steinmiller Summer Yale University
Stenger Kennedy University of South Carolina
Stoll Reuben Reuben Juniata College
Stricker Benjamin Ben University of Notre Dame
Su Margot Indiana University, Bloomington
Sullivan Riley University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Sullivan Brendan Indiana University, Bloomington
Sussman Solomon Joey Yes
Sutcliffe Ava The University of Mississippi
swiggett hailee Brigham Young University, Provo
Tamez Patricio University of Toronto, Scarborough
Tang Annie University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Taylor Eleanor Bryn Mawr College
Tayman Thomas Tommy University of Virginia
Thomas Gabriel Gabe Lake Forest College
Titlebaum Eve Tulane University
Tong Sarah New York University
Trainor Luke University of Wisconsin, Madison
Tutt Mary-Austin Dickinson College
Tyler Olivia Liv Pratt Institute, Brooklyn
Ulku Leyla University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Upadhya Sohan Indiana University, Bloomington
Valdes-Houghton Bella Loyola Marymount University
Vohra Dylan Dilly Dilly University of Wisconsin, Madison
Von Pechmann Ian University of Colorado, Boulder
Wagner Ethan Kenyon College
Waldman Benjamin Ben University of Chicago
Waldvogel Abby Abby University of Denver
Wang Andrew Carnegie Mellon University
Wang Heather Dartmouth College
Warner Andrew Drew Tulane University
Weerakoon Kushan Harvard College
Weisman Alissa Colorado College
Werkman Tyler Virginia Tech
White Zoe Carnegie Mellon University
Widra Nicole Nikki University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Wiese Ted Syracuse University
Wilfred Kaelan Towson University
Williams jr John B Will Clemson University
wohl lila American University
Wolfe Josephine Josie Emerson College
Xiong Angela Johns Hopkins University
Xu Haige Higer Pennsylvania State University
Yarden Erez Yes
Young Madeline Maddie University of Wisconsin, Madison
Zambri Ava University of Virginia
Zhao Madison Pacific College of Oriental Medicine
Zindler Zachary Zack University of Florida
Zitko Jan University of Wisconsin, Madison