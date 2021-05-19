Boys baseball falls to Blair 4-1 in pitcher’s duel

The boys baseball team (0-4) fell to Blair (3-1) 4-1 on Monday in a low scoring contest.

In a game where the bats were mostly silent, the Vikes held a one run lead from the bottom of the third that lasted until the top of the seventh, where errors would once again prove costly for the Vikes. They committed two in the top of the seventh alone, which proved to be the deciding factor as it allowed Blair to score what would be the winning runs of the ballgame.

Liam Bowen started on the mound for the Vikes and threw five shutout innings while striking out eight batters, and Whitman’s pitching staff had a season low zero combined walks. Through four games, Bowen is leading the team both on the mound and at the plate, striking out 15 batters while also batting .385 himself.

Shortstop Matt Ryan led the Vikes at the plate with one hit and the lone run on a wild pitch.

The Vikes will still be searching for their first victory at rival BCC on Wednesday, May 19th at 3:45 p.m.