Episode 33: The Black and White Sports Podcast

Episode+33%3A+The+Black+and+White+Sports+Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel, Gabe Schaner, and Andrew Eagle
February 5, 2021

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel teamed up with sports editors Gabe Schaner and Andrew Eagle to discuss EA’s announcement that college football video games are coming back (1:01) and preview the Super Bowl between the Buccaneers and Chiefs (9:42). Listen above for their favorite prop bets, keys to the game, score predictions and much more.