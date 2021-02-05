Episode 33: The Black and White Sports Podcast
February 5, 2021
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the Black & White to expose Whitman's darkest secrets.
What's your favorite song?
Another Night by Mac Miller
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the Black and White because I have a strong passion for writing and love the team-work esque environment that the Black and White embodies.
What's your favorite song?
Bottoms Up by Trey Songz
