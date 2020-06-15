Students+create+Instagram-based+clothing+businesses

Like many other students in the past two months, junior Megan O’Hara was bored in quarantine and scrolling through her Instagram feed. While doing so, she came across several clothing accounts that her friends made, where they sold their clothes for cheap prices. She realized she also had a lot of old clothing items that she no longer wears, so she decided to create a clothing account as well.

“I needed money and I had a lot of clothes that I never wear, so I thought I should try to sell them,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara isn’t the only student who’s started a clothing business during quarantine. To keep themselves entertained, sophomore Aanya Rathod, senior Saira Rathod, junior Faith Parker and junior Althea Dulany have also started to sell clothes on Instagram as a way to clean out their closets and make money.

Through their accounts, students mainly sell clothes that they don’t want or that don’t fit them for a lower price than their original selling points. Customers can purchase clothes by either commenting on the post or direct-messaging the owner of the account. The owners of these accounts then drive to their customers’ houses to deliver the clothes. Parker and O’Hara recommend washing the clothes before wearing them because of the COVID-19 pandemic

“When we drop them off or people come to pick them up, it’s a lot of fun seeing new faces and people we haven’t seen in a long time,” Aanya said.

In April, the Rathod sisters made a clothing account together because they realized how many clothes they had that they never wore or didn’t fit them anymore. Most of the clothes are still good quality or brand new, Aanya said. They sell their clothing for cheap so high school students can afford them — a philosophy that Parker also tries to follow.

“I started an account because I wanted to get rid of a bunch of stuff and I thought I might as well see if people wanted the stuff,” Parker said. “I sold the clothes on my account for pretty cheap, but still ended up making a good amount of money.”

After several weeks and selling clothes, O’Hara, Parker and the Rathods were happy with their results, making around $150, $170 and $300, respectively, they said.

Sophomore Ava James has been keeping up with her friends’ clothing accounts and has purchased a lot of new items over quarantine, she said.

“It’s annoying when someone buys something I like before I see the post,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to buy cute clothes for cheap prices and have my friends deliver the clothes right to my house.”

As more people create these clothing accounts on Instagram, more people have followed and started their own clothing businesses.

“My clothing business went great, and I proved my mom wrong,” O’Hara said. “She didn’t think I could pull it off.”