Cabin fever? Try this crossword!
March 19, 2020
*Click on the link for whichever version you’d prefer.
Colored version
Black and white version
ANSWERS
About the Contributors
Kaya Ginsky, Puzzles Editor
Grade
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I’ve always loved to read and stay updated on current events, and have over time found an obsessive hobby with crosswords. The Black and White gives me a place in the journalism community to do something I love.
What's your favorite scent?
Freshly made waffles
Ally Navarrete, Online Managing Editor
Grade
12
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined The Black & White because I love to write and I love the community of the paper.
What's your favorite scent?
The inside of Home Depot
