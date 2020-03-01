Girls basketball cruises past Einstein 49–17 in first round of playoffs

The girls basketball team (12–10) blew out the Einstein Titans (7–14) 49–17 in the first round of the playoffs Friday night.

The Vikes jumped ahead early, dominating their way to a 24–8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikes maintained their dominance throughout the remainder of the game, finishing the game on top 49–17.

Guard Anna Krush and forward Carter McGloon led the way scoring-wise, each having double-digit point totals.

The Vikes next play the B–CC Barons (18–2) Monday at 7 p.m. at B–CC High School in the second round of the playoffs.