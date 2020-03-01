Girls basketball cruises past Einstein 49–17 in first round of playoffs
March 1, 2020
The girls basketball team (12–10) blew out the Einstein Titans (7–14) 49–17 in the first round of the playoffs Friday night.
The Vikes jumped ahead early, dominating their way to a 24–8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Vikes maintained their dominance throughout the remainder of the game, finishing the game on top 49–17.
Guard Anna Krush and forward Carter McGloon led the way scoring-wise, each having double-digit point totals.
The Vikes next play the B–CC Barons (18–2) Monday at 7 p.m. at B–CC High School in the second round of the playoffs.
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I've always been enthusiastic about writing and joining the Black & White felt like a perfect way to channel my passion.
What's your favorite scent?
Cold/right before it snows
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.