Girls basketball edges out Blair 50–45 in regular season finale

The girls basketball team (11–10) narrowly defeated the Blair Blazers (15–6) 50–45 Friday in the team’s final game of the regular season.

Neither team dominated the first quarter with both teams fighting back and forth. At the end of the first quarter, the Vikes led 9–7.

The second quarter saw the Blazers take control as they outscored the Vikes by eight points, causing the Vikes to trail 25–19 going into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Vikes came out with strong offense and diminished the Blazers’ advantage, claiming their first lead since the beginning of the second quarter. The Vikes led 37–36 entering the final quarter of play.

The Vikes outscored the Blazers 13–9 in the fourth quarter with strong free-throw shooting down the stretch to edge out the Blazers 50–45.

Guard Anna Krush led the Vikes in scoring with 16 points and four three-pointers.

The Vikes will host the Einstein Titans (4–11) Friday at 7:15 pm at home in the first round of the playoffs.