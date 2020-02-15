Photo of the day: 2/14

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Guy Poms came out Friday, Feb. 14 in celebration of Valentine’s Day. For five dollars, students could purchase a singing gram for someone and have the Guy Poms sing a song for them during third period.

“It’s a really romantic thing to get people singing grams,” senior Elio Nuñez said. “It brings a lot of the Valentine’s Day spirit.”