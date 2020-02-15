Photo of the day: 2/14

Photo of the day: 2/14

James Marzolf

James Marzolf

James Marzolf

By James Marzolf
February 15, 2020

The Guy Poms came out Friday, Feb. 14 in celebration of Valentine’s Day. For five dollars, students could purchase a singing gram for someone and have the Guy Poms sing a song for them during third period.

“It’s a really romantic thing to get people singing grams,” senior Elio Nuñez said. “It brings a lot of the Valentine’s Day spirit.”

 