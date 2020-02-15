Photo of the day: 2/14
February 15, 2020
The Guy Poms came out Friday, Feb. 14 in celebration of Valentine’s Day. For five dollars, students could purchase a singing gram for someone and have the Guy Poms sing a song for them during third period.
“It’s a really romantic thing to get people singing grams,” senior Elio Nuñez said. “It brings a lot of the Valentine’s Day spirit.”
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined Black and White as a person wanting to develop and improve a better foundation in writing.
What's your favorite scent?
Clean clothes.
