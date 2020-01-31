Podcast: Super Bowl LIV preview

The Super Bowl trophy sits in a case. Super Bowl LIV will be February 2.
Podcast: Super Bowl LIV preview

The Super Bowl trophy sits in a case. Super Bowl LIV will be February 2.

The Super Bowl trophy sits in a case. Super Bowl LIV will be February 2.

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The Super Bowl trophy sits in a case. Super Bowl LIV will be February 2.

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The Super Bowl trophy sits in a case. Super Bowl LIV will be February 2.

By Bennett Solomon, Alex Silber, and Mateo Gutierrez
January 31, 2020

Sports editor Bennett Solomon, Perspective editor Mateo Gutierrez and Online Production Head Alex Silber teamed up to discuss Superbowl LIV. This Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off at Hard Rock stadium in Miami; listen to find out what to look out for.